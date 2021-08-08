0
Læs Svetlana Tikhanovskayas brev på engelsk her: She keeps the dream of a revolution alive and sends an appeal to the world: »Every little act of support is important«

One year ago Belarus held a contested presidential election which the country’s dictator of many years, Alexander Lukashenko, claims to have won. Ever since, the actual winner, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has tried to topple the dictator. At the request of Politiken, she has written this letter about her fight for democracy and freedom.

Janis Laizans/Ritzau Scanpix
Foto: Janis Laizans/Ritzau Scanpix
FOR ABONNENTER
My husband will be free, he will be able to see and hug our children only when Belarus is free. What a strange and difficult sentence to have to write... My family’s stability and well-being is interlinked with democracy and freedom of my beloved Belarus. Since my husband’s imprisonment more than a year ago, so many more families are facing similar unbearable situations and intimidation by the regime. It is still hard to believe this...

It is hard to express in writing what it feels like. I need you to imagine yourself in this situation. I need you to imagine that your government, without any justification, imprisons you, threatens you and your family and intimidates your friends and associates to silence you and make you invisible. Not just once, but over and over again for years on end.

If you can feel the terror rising inside your chest, then you can also awaken the courage to look at your oppressor and realize that they are terrified of change.