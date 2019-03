Relatives of 24-year-old Palestinian Jehad Hararah, who was killed in clashes following a demonstration at the Israeli-Gaza border fence, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City on March 23, 2019. - Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in renewed clashes along the Gaza border on March 22, the health ministry in the enclave said. The clashes took place nearly a week before the first anniversary of the protests, when organisers have pledged larger than usual demonstrations. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)