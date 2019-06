(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 20, 2019 shows a file photo taken on December 15, 2014 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (L) during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama and a file photo taken on April 12, 2018 of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman poses at La Moncloa palace in Madrid. - There is "credible evidence" linking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, a UN expert said on June 19, 2019 calling for sanctions on the prince's foreign assets. The conclusion was outlined in a report by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and critic of Prince Mohammed, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. His dismembered body has not been found. Riyadh initially said it had no knowledge of his fate, but later blamed the murder on rogue agents. (Photo by MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH and OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)