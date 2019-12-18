At gå imod strømmen

Kevin du Plessis (28) at a beach in Cape Town, South Africa. “Her first reaction was to blame my biological father for not being there in the forming years of our lives, thinking like that's what turned me gay,” Kevin du Plessis (28) remembers his mother’s initial response when he told her about his first boyfriend. It illustrates why he feels a magazine like Gay Pages – where he works as a graphic designer and contributor – is necessary in South Africa. “People that reach out to us are so thankful for having a publication like that, answering their questions when they first come out. That’s one thing about being a LGBTI youth: you can’t ask your parents.” His own mother eventually came around once the dust had settled and accepted his boyfriend. “She took a week, and after that she basically treated him as if he would have been a girlfriend.” Back when he was the editor of his university’s student newspaper, Du Plessis and his colleagues campaigned for social change on the campus, which he says was “still very white and Afrikaans” at the time. “I ended up getting assaulted, and on a couple of newspaper covers because of the stuff we wrote and tried to change. So yeah, that was pretty cool.” Gay Pages SA, the magazine where he now works, was founded the same year the new democratic constitution was adopted, in 1994. Up to then, being gay was officially illegal, though Du Plessis says the authorities used to leave gays alone because they were so focused on the “swart gevaar, the black danger”. His older friends still reminiscence about Johannesburg’s vibrant underground gay scene in those days. Though acceptance in society has improved, Du Plessis feels sad to see the gay culture and community that was built up during the years of protest diminishing now people meet through Tinder and Grindr instead of going out. “I grew up being told not to make friends with our maid. Her cup was being kept under the sink, with the cleaning products. She was not allowed to drink out of the same cups as us.” Du Plessis started questioning such things at a young age, and frequently clashed with his family over their racist attitudes and remarks. Looking back, he can understand how his parents – living in the “bubble” of a small town and never going through higher education – developed these ideas. “They grew up with what they knew. And if you are taught something is wrong or right, you are going to believe that.” When he started going to school himself, attitudes were already shifting. And he now struggles to imagine how his parents grew up with a curfew alarm going off in their town each night, warning black people to go inside. “It just sounds like something from the Hunger Games, or like some weird dystopian book.” Having been exposed to more diverse people in her workplace, he says his mother’s views have softened over the years, and she has built friendships with people of colour. “So there is always progress and hope.” About BORN FREE: Mandela's Generation of Hope Children born in South Africa around 1994 are part of the Born Free Generation. This generation, the first to be born after apartheid, is supposed to bring unity and change to the country. They are Mandela’s human legacy: the first generation in which every South African has the same opportunities and racial segregation, on paper, is a thing of the past. They were to be the face of a new, free, and successful South Africa. Nelson Mandela always had a big heart for the youth, and would often refer to his dreams for the youth in his speeches. In this feature the born frees question the outcome of the dream Mandela had for them. They also talk about modern day racism; What is it like to be black, or colored in this modern day world? The South African story has many connections to other race related stories around the world. Many born frees live successful lives, and are making careers that they wouldn't have been able to do during the old racist regime. There is a big group that is thriving in the new South Africa. But at the same time, there is still a long way to go. Corruption, crime and poverty are keeping many of the born frees captive. Instead of enjoying freedom and prosperity, this ‘born free generation’ struggles - sometimes even more than their parents - with unemployment and inequality. Official segregation may be a thing of the past, but class segregation seems to have taken its place. And for many South Africans, childhood is a time shaped by extreme violence and the aftermath of HIV and AIDS. Dutch text: "Eerst gaf ze mijn biologische vader de schuld, omdat hij er niet was in de vormende jaren van ons leven. Alsof ik daardoor homo was geworden", herinnert Kevin du Plessis (28) zich de reactie van zijn moeder, toen hij haar vertelde over zijn eerste vriendje. Het schetst waarom hij vindt dat een tijdschrift als Gay Pages – waar hij als vormgever en schrijver werkt – hard nodig is in Zuid-Afrika. "Mensen die contact met ons opnemen zijn zo dankbaar dat ze zo'n blad hebben, dat hun vragen beantwoord als ze uit de kast komen. Dat is een ding als LHBTI-jongere: je kunt het niet aan je ouders vragen.” Zijn eigen moeder draaide uiteindelijk bij toen ze aan het idee was gewend en accepteerde zijn vriend. “Het duurde een week, maar daarna behandelde ze hem hetzelfde als een vriendin.” Toen hij hoofdredacteur was van het universiteitsblad, zetten Du Plessis en zijn collega’s zich in voor sociale verandering op de campus, die volgens hem nog “erg wit en Afrikaans” was. “Ik werd zelfs aangevallen, en stond op de voorpagina’s van een paar kranten, vanwege wat we schreven en wilden veranderen. Dus ja, dat was best gaaf.” Gay Pages SA, het magazine waar hij nu werkt, werd opgericht in hetzelfde jaar dat de democratische grondwet van kracht werd, in 1994. Voor die tijd was homoseksualiteit officieel verboden, al vertelt Du Plesses dat de overheid homo’s in de praktijk met rust liet, omdat ze veel meer bezig waren met het “swart gevaar.” Zijn oudere vrienden praten met weemoed over Johannesburgs bruisende gayscene in die jaren. Hoewel de acceptatie nu is toegenomen, vindt Du Plessis het jammer dat de homocoltuur en -gemeenschap die tijdens jaren van strijd gegroeid is, wat verwaterd is nu mensen elkaar vinden op Tinder en Grindr en minder uitgaan. “Toen ik opgroeide, werd me verteld dat ik niet te vriendschappelijk mocht omgaan met onze hulp. Haar beker bewaarden we onder het aanrecht, bij de schoonmaakspullen. Ze mocht niet uit dezelfde bekers drinken als wij.” Du Plessis begon dit soort dingen al jong in twijfel te trekken. De racistische opvatting en opmerkingen van zijn familie zorgden regelmatig voor botsingen. Terugkijkend begrijpt hij wel hoe zijn ouders dit soort denkbeelden ontwikkelden, in de ‘bubbel’ van hun dorp, zonder hoger onderwijs te volgen. “Ze groeiden op met wat ze wisten. Als je geleerd wordt dat iets goed of fout is, dan ga je dat geloven.” Toen hij zelf naar school ging, waren de geldende opvattingen al aan het verschuiven. Hij kan zich nu nauwelijks meer voorstellen dat zijn ouders opgroeiden met een avondklok-alarm dat elke avond afging, om zwarten te waarschuwen dat ze niet meer buiten mochten zijn. “Dat klinkt nu als iets uit The Hunger Games, of een of ander bizar boek.” Nadat ze werd blootgesteld aan meer diverse collega’s op haar werk, zijn de scherpe kantjes er bij zijn moeder wat afgegaan de afgelopen jaren, zegt Du Plessis, en heeft ze zelfs vriendschappen opgebouwd met “gekleurde mensen.” “Er is dus altijd vooruitgang en hoop.” Over BORN FREE: Mandela's Generation of Hope: De generatie die rond 1994 in Zuid-Afrika werden geboren worden de Born Free generatie genoemd. Van deze generatie, de eerste die na de afschaffing van apartheid werd geboren, wordt verwacht dat ze eenheid en verandering in het land brengen. Ze zijn Mandela’s menselijke erfenis: De eerste generatie waarin elke Zuid-Afrikaan gelijke kansen heeft en waar rassenscheiding, op papier, iets uit het verleden is. Ze zouden het gezicht van een nieuw, vrij, en succesvol Zuid-Afrika worden. Mandela had altijd een groot hart voor de jeugd en noemde zijn dromen voor de jeugd van in zijn speeches. In deze feature vragen de Born Frees zich af of Mandela’s dromen voor hen wel uitgekomen zijn. Ook praten ze over racisme vandaag de dag: Hoe is het om zwart, of kleurling te zijn in de huidige wereld? Het Zuid-Afrikaanse verhaal lijkt op andere ras-gerelateerde verhalen over de hele wereld. Veel Born Free’s zijn succesvol, en hebben carrières die ze tijdens het voormalige racistische regime niet gehad zouden kunnen hebben. Een grote groep bloeit op in het nieuwe Zuid-Afrika, maar tegelijkertijd is er nog een lange weg te gaan. Veel Born Free’s zitten vast in corruptie, misdaad en armoede. In plaats van te genieten van vrijheid en voorspoed worstelt deze generatie - soms nog meer dan hun ouders - met werkloosheid en ongelijke kansen. Officieel is rassenscheiding verleden tijd maar het is vervangen door klassenscheiding. En de jeugd van vele Zuid-Afrikanen wordt gevormd door extreem geweld en de gevolgen van HIV en AIDS. Meer tekst verkrijgbaar op aanvraag.