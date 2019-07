FILE - This Sept. 15, 2009 file photo shows a deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para. Imazon, a non-government group that monitors the Amazon rainforest, said on Monday, May 27, 2019 that the pace of deforestation in the rainforest has increased by 20% since the same August-through-April period in 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)