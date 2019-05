Manden bag Louvres glaspyramide er død

I.M. Pei ses her ved Louvre i 2006. (FILES) In this file photo taken on June 22, 2006 Chinese architect of the Louvre Pyramid Ieoh Ming Pei smiles in the Napoleon courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris. - Legendary US-Chinese architect I.M. Pei has died at the age of 102, the NY Times reported on May 16, 2019. (Photo by Eric Feferberg / AFP)