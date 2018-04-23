Canadisk sangerinde må undskylde Trump-støtte

Om ikke andet er dette en historie om, hvor betændt det i øjeblikket er at debattere amerikansk politik.
Sangerinden Shania Twain havde i et interview med The Guardian erklæret, at hun gerne ville have stemt på den amerikanske præsident Donald Trump ved valget i 2016, hvis altså hun havde været amerikansk statsborger og ikke canadisk.
»Jeg ville have stemt på ham fordi, selv om han fornærmede mange mennesker, så virkede han ærlig. Vil du have en, der er direkte, eller en, der er høflig? Ikke at man ikke burde kunne få begge dele«, sagde hun.
»Jeg ville have stemt efter en følelse af, at det var gennemsigtigt. Og politik har et omdømme af at være det modsatte, ikke?«.
I interviewet med The Guardian står kommentaren til allersidst i interviewet, og det nævnes slet ikke i præsentationen af historien.
Men andre medier lavede overskrifter på det, og snart rasede fans på Twitter over sangerindens kommentarer. Til sidst sagde hun undskyld.
I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4)— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018
My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4)— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018
Det virker dog til, at det er damned if you do, damned if you don't for Shania Twain. Nogle af hendes fans er fortsat vrede på hende over udtalelsen.
He seemed honest? Is this a joke?— bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) April 22, 2018
As a 12 year old gay boy growing up in Iraq, @ShaniaTwain's music was always a release. Today, as a gay political refugee whose identities are constantly attacked by #Trump, #ShaniaTwain's statement is disappointing. "From this moment on" Shania Twain is "No longer the one".— Amir Ashour (@AmirLemina) April 23, 2018
Andre er mindst lige så vrede over, at hun sagde undskyld:
It’s sad when someone like @ShaniaTwain expresses her view on our election, but it angers the left so much she’s forced to issue an apology. Why?! It’s not ok for her to support Trump, but it’s ok for her to be shamed into apologizing? Here’s an idea: leave her alone.— Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) April 22, 2018
Not sure I understand why @ShaniaTwain feels the need to apologize. Voting for Trump is a matter of opinion, not like it’s a crime. I dont like the guy but voting for him is still a legitimate votehttps://t.co/dBO5Ss936E— Aboud Dandachi (@abouddandachi) April 23, 2018
This witch hunt is sick. I did not vote for or like Trump as a President, but it is evil that leftists attack anyone who expresses a contrary opinion. It is intolerant and counter-productive. They do not speak for the majority of Americans.— clyde johnson (@TXWildcat2) April 23, 2018