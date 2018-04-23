Log ind Køb abonnement
Når først man har bevæget sig ind på emnet politik, er man damned if you do, damned if you don't. Det har sangerinden Shania Twain fået at føle. Fioto: AP
Foto: Kathy Willens/AP

Når først man har bevæget sig ind på emnet politik, er man damned if you do, damned if you don't. Det har sangerinden Shania Twain fået at føle. Fioto: AP

Musik 23. apr. 2018 kl. 14.06

Lea Wind-Friis

Journalist

Canadisk sangerinde må undskylde Trump-støtte

Shania Twain har mange fans fra LGBT-miljøet, og måske derfor blev fanbasen bestyrtet, da hun ytrede, at hun ville have stemt på Donald Trump, hvis ellers hun kunne. Shania Twain har nu undskyldt på Twitter.

Musik 23. apr. 2018 kl. 14.06

Lea Wind-Friis

Journalist

Om ikke andet er dette en historie om, hvor betændt det i øjeblikket er at debattere amerikansk politik.

Sangerinden Shania Twain havde i et interview med The Guardian erklæret, at hun gerne ville have stemt på den amerikanske præsident Donald Trump ved valget i 2016, hvis altså hun havde været amerikansk statsborger og ikke canadisk.

»Jeg ville have stemt på ham fordi, selv om han fornærmede mange mennesker, så virkede han ærlig. Vil du have en, der er direkte, eller en, der er høflig? Ikke at man ikke burde kunne få begge dele«, sagde hun.

»Jeg ville have stemt efter en følelse af, at det var gennemsigtigt. Og politik har et omdømme af at være det modsatte, ikke?«.

I interviewet med The Guardian står kommentaren til allersidst i interviewet, og det nævnes slet ikke i præsentationen af historien.

Men andre medier lavede overskrifter på det, og snart rasede fans på Twitter over sangerindens kommentarer. Til sidst sagde hun undskyld.

Det virker dog til, at det er damned if you do, damned if you don't for Shania Twain. Nogle af hendes fans er fortsat vrede på hende over udtalelsen.

Andre er mindst lige så vrede over, at hun sagde undskyld:

Annonce

Annonce

Annonce

Annonce

Læs mere

Annonce

For abonnenter

Annonce

Forsiden

Viden

Fridykkerens hemmelighed er afsløret

FOR ABONNENTER

Annonce

Vi bruger cookies og lokal lagring bl.a. for at huske dine indstillinger og målrette annoncer. Ved at bruge sitet accepterer du dette. Læs mere