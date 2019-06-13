Trumps talskvinde forlader sit job i Det Hvide Hus

Talskvinde for Det Hvide Hus Sarah Sanders fratræder sin stilling
Det oplyser USA's præsident, Donald Trump, ifølge nyhedsbureauet Reuters.
Sarah Sanders forlader stillingen ved udgangen af juni.
»Hun er en helt særlig person med ekstraordinære talenter, som har gjort et fantastisk stykke arbejde!«
»Jeg håber, at hun beslutter at gå efter posten som guvernør for Arkansas - hun ville være fantastisk«, skriver Donald Trump på Twitter.
....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
ritzau