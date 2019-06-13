Du har ingen artikler på din læseliste

Sarah Huckabee Sanders forlader sin stilling med månedens udgang.
Foto: Leah Millis/Ritzau Scanpix

Sarah Huckabee Sanders forlader sin stilling med månedens udgang.

Internationalt 13. jun. 2019 kl. 22.27
Trumps talskvinde forlader sit job i Det Hvide Hus

Internationalt 13. jun. 2019 kl. 22.27
Talskvinde for Det Hvide Hus Sarah Sanders fratræder sin stilling

Det oplyser USA's præsident, Donald Trump, ifølge nyhedsbureauet Reuters.

Sarah Sanders forlader stillingen ved udgangen af juni.

»Hun er en helt særlig person med ekstraordinære talenter, som har gjort et fantastisk stykke arbejde!«

»Jeg håber, at hun beslutter at gå efter posten som guvernør for Arkansas - hun ville være fantastisk«, skriver Donald Trump på Twitter.

ritzau

Sarah Sanders er Det Hvide Hus' talskvinde.
Trumps talskvinde: Gud ønskede han skulle være præsident

