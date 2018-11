FILE - - Amal Hussain, 7, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition, lies in a bed at a mobile clinic run by UNICEF in Aslam, Yemen, on Oct. 18, 2018. Days after The New York Times published a searing portrait of the starving girl and the famine crisis in Yemen, Amal's family said she had died at a ragged refugee camp. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)