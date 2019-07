Syrian Kurdish security forces lift the wreckage of a rigged car which detonated outside the Syriac Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary in the predominantly Christian neighbourhood of al-Wasti in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in northeast Syria on July 11, 2019. - There was no immediate claim for the attack, which Syrian state television said left several people wounded and cars damaged. Syria's Kurds have led the US-backed fight in the war-torn country against the Islamic State group, which continues to claim deadly attacks despite its territorial defeat in March. (Photo by Muhammad AHMAD / AFP)