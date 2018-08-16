R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Kendte hylder Aretha Franklin

Man skal ikke længere tilbage end til 30 december 2015, hvor Aretha Franklins soulstemme fik den daværende præsident, Barack Obama, til at fælde en tåre under en optræden, for at blive mindet om hendes storhed.
I dag har 'Dronningen af soul' så taget sit sidste åndedrag. Det har fremkaldt en masse reaktioner på sociale medier fra alt fra Donald Trump til Poul McCartney og Britney Spears.
Se nogle af de mest markante herunder.
Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. #Aretha— John Legend (@johnlegend) 16. august 2018
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16. august 2018
The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16. august 2018
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) 16. august 2018
We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin— Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) 16. august 2018
Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) 16. august 2018
Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 16. august 2018
The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry & music will move & inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/3LaOL6wvkn— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 16. august 2018
RIP Aretha Franklin— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) 16. august 2018
RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 16. august 2018
Aretha Franklin was the only thing I wanted to listen to in the car growing up. I always asked my mom to put her on. Rest In Peace, Queen if soul. An irreplaceable legend!— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) 16. august 2018
The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) 16. august 2018
One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) 16. august 2018