Aretha Franklin, som fik sit gennembrud i 1960'erne, er den sangerinde med flest singler på Billboard-hitlisten i USA nogensinde.
Foto: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Kultur 16. aug. 2018 kl. 19.51

Lasse Danielsen

Journalist

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Kendte hylder Aretha Franklin

Soulsangerinde Aretha Franklins død har fået stærke reaktioner frem på de sociale medier. "Hun var en stor kvinde med en vidunderlig gave fra gud - hendes stemme", skriver Donald Trump blandt andet.

Man skal ikke længere tilbage end til 30 december 2015, hvor Aretha Franklins soulstemme fik den daværende præsident, Barack Obama, til at fælde en tåre under en optræden, for at blive mindet om hendes storhed.

I dag har 'Dronningen af soul' så taget sit sidste åndedrag. Det har fremkaldt en masse reaktioner på sociale medier fra alt fra Donald Trump til Poul McCartney og Britney Spears.

Se nogle af de mest markante herunder.

The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf

Soulsangeren fra Detroit er død - hun var en af de største stemmer derude, muligvis den største.
Musik

Aretha Franklin er død: Den største stemme er blevet tavs

Privatfoto
