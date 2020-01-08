Harry og Meghan træder et skridt tilbage i kongehuset

Der er ikke oplæsning af denne artikel, så den oplæses derfor med maskinstemme. Kontakt os gerne på automatiskoplaesning@pol.dk, hvis du hører ord, hvis udtale kan forbedres. Du kan også hjælpe ved at udfylde spørgeskemaet herunder, hvor vi spørger, hvordan du har oplevet den automatiske oplæsning.Spørgeskema om automatisk oplæsning
Britiske prins Harry og hertuginde Meghan træder tilbage som fremtrædende medlemmer af den royale familie.
Det oplyser parret på deres instagramprofil.
»Efter mange måneder med refleksion og interne diskussioner har vi valgt et skifte dette år for at starte med at skabe en progressiv ny rolle inden for denne institution. Vi har en intention om at træde tilbage som 'fremtrædende' medlemmer af den royale familie og arbejde for at blive økonomisk uafhængige, mens vi fortsætter med fuldt ud at støtte hendes majestæt dronningen«, lyder det blandt andet i opslaget.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Parret oplyser videre, at de planlægger at balancere deres tid mellem Storbritannien og Nordamerika, men de fortsætter med at ære deres forpligtelser over for dronning Elizabeth, det britiske Commonwealth og protektioner.
Prins Harry friede til den amerikanske skuespiller Meghan Markle i 2017 efter cirka halvandet års forhold. De to blev gift i maj 2018. Cirka et år efter kom deres søn, Archie, til verden.
