Forfatter omskriver børnebog efter racist-kommentarer

In the light of the dwindling flames, the features of his face emerge: high cheekbones, dark almond-shaped eyes that slope gently upward at the outer corners, full lips. His skin is smooth, his jawline angled and strong.

He is a bit shorter than Noro — perhaps just under six feet — and ruggedly handsome, with strong arched eyebrows and a sweep of long, dark hair about his shoulders. His wide grin turns into an expression of open surprise when he sees me.

Her face is heart shaped, with a delicate pointed chin and a dimple in each cheek, and her hair falls neatly to her chin, shining like a curtain of smooth obsidian . . . her eyes are dark, like all of the Aven’ei, and steady, like Noro’s.

In the light of the dwindling flames, the features of his face emerge: dark eyes, lips set firmly in an expression of concentration. His skin is smooth, bronze in the firelight, his jawline sharply defined.

He is a bit shorter than Noro — perhaps just under six feet — and ruggedly handsome, with strong arched eyebrows and a sweep of long, dark hair swung up into a knot atop his head, both sides of which are shaved from the tops of his ears downward. His skin is bronze, sun kissed, like most of the Aven’ei, much like a Westerner back home-darker than my own but not quite brown. His wide grin turns into an expression of open surprise when he sees me.

Her face is heart shaped, with a delicate pointed chin and a dimple in each cheek, and her hair falls neatly to her chin, shining like a curtain of smooth obsidian . . . her eyes are steady, sparkling hazel in the sunshine.

