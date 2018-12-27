Billedserie: Følg amerikaneren, der blev den første til at krydse Antarktis uden hjælpemidler

Den 33-årige amerikaner Colin O’Brady blev i onsdags det første menneske, der har krydset Antarktis uden nogen form for hjælp.
Turen var på 1.500 kilometer og tog amerikaneren 54 dage at gennemføre. Han har tidligere besteget nogle af de højeste bjerge i verden, herunder verdens højeste bjerg, Mount Everest.
Knap 90.000 følger Colin O’Brady på Instagram, hvor han hver dag har dokumenteret sin rejse. Nedenfor kan du se et udpluk fra hans første til sidste dag i Antarktis. Vil du se mere, kan du følge @colinobrady på Instagram.
Dag 1: Colin O’Brady tager sine første skridt i Antarktis efter flere års planlægning.
Day 1: THE DAY IS FINALLY HERE! After years of dreaming and planning, today I left Union Glacier on this twin otter plane and got dropped off all alone on the sea ice at the coast of Antarctica to begin my journey to cross the continent solo, unsupported and unaided. When the plane dropped me off and flew away, the first thing I noticed was the quiet. Wow! I’ve never felt quite so small. Full of emotion, excitement and perhaps a little intimidated by the task at hand, I loaded up my sled, slipped on my harness and took my first steps South toward the Pole. “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step...” A saying has never before been quite so apropos. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Dag 4: De første 10 dage begynder med en tung slæde fyldt med mad til de 54 dage, han skal bruge på at krydse kontinentet.
Day 4: IT’S HEAVY OUT HERE!! The reason it’s been said that this crossing is impossible is that in order to have enough food to make the crossing you have to start with a very heavy sled. As such the first 10 days or so were always bound to be super difficult as my sled is at full weight. I’m determined to keep putting one foot in front of the other, but I’m not going to lie pulling this much in the brutal cold is TOUGH!! To give some perspective on how hard I’m being tested out here, today was the first day that I haven’t cried inside my goggles. Pictured here, me and my 375lb friend keeping me company. If you look closely you can see my sled is now missing a strap in the middle. I literally broke the clip 5 minutes after I got dropped off by the airplane before taking a single step. All I could do was laugh. Success in the journey is all about improvising solutions and problem solving. Tears and laughter; just a day in the life of crossing Antarctica alone. Beyond grateful for partnerships with intrepid brands @standardprocess @sleepnumber @grandrounds that help support making this journey possible. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Dag 9: The New York Times skriver en artikel om amerikaneren og bringer billedet, der viser hans grej på turen.
DAY 9: THE NEW YORK TIMES. This photo ran in NYTimes today with a great piece “Man Against Nature, And Man” about my Impossible First project and Lou Rudd’s expedition. I have nothing but the utmost respect and empathy for anyone who sets audacious goals for themselves and takes action to achieve them. Wishing Lou a safe and successful journey. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/11/sports/antarctica-race.html
Dag 16: Den hårdeste dag indtil videre. Kulden sætter sine spor i ansigtet, og slæden er begravet af sne, da Colin O’Brady stiger ud af teltet om morgenen.
Day 16: GOT WORKED!! Selfie taking my ice caked mask off at the end of the most challenging day of the expedition so far. I got out of my tent to find my sled completely buried from an all night blasting of wind and snow drift. I managed to get packed up in the heavy winds, which is no small task alone, making sure my tent didn’t blow away. Then I was battered by a 30mph headwind for eight hours until it finally calmed a bit at the end of the day. To make matters worse, the wind kicked up a ton of loose snow so it was exceedingly hard to pull the sled through all the drifts. At one point I could barely see my skis below me as they were buried. There were several times I considered stopping, putting my tent back up and calling it a day. I wanted so badly to quit today as I was feeling exhausted and alone, but remembering all of the positivity that so many people have been sending, I took a deep breath and focused on maintaining forward progress one step at a time and managed to finish a full day. Now from the relative warmth of my tent I can see that days like this are where the growth happens and confidence builds for the even more challenging days ahead. Today may not have been my longest mileage day but it was my most mentally tough. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Dag 19: Colin O’Brady taber en plastikpose på grund af kraftig storm. Han løber efter den i tyk sne, fordi han stræber sig på ikke at efterlade nogen spor på Antarktis, og fanger den til sidst.
Day 19: PRISTINE BEAUTY. Today during a break, an empty plastic bag slipped out of my hands and got caught by the wind. Having been raised with a Leave No Trace ethic in the outdoors, I instinctively unclipped from my harness and took off running through the deep snow after the bag. After about 100 meters I finally dove into the snow and grabbed it. There is nothing like the untouched beauty of this place it would break my heart to think about polluting it even just a tiny bit. Then something really interesting happened. I looked back at my sled and I immediately felt panicked. Like a sailor thrown overboard out at sea, looking back at my sled from 100 meters away, I realized this was the furthest I have been from my “life raft” since I began. I’m never more than the length of my harness rope away from it. My fear was completely irrational of course as there was nothing wrong with stepping away. But the perspective looking back made me realize that my sled has begun to feel an extension of myself, albeit heavy, it’s equipped with everything I need to survive out here. I guess with no loving things around, I’ve grown a deep attachment to an inanimate object. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Dag 20: »Happy Thanksgiving« skriver han på sin Instagram. Det bliver ikke til et overdådigt måltid, men en kop nudler.
Day 20: GRATITUDE. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. No special meal for me, just another day pulling my sled and warming myself up eating ramen noodles in a whiteout halfway through the day. But I can feel all of the warmth and love vibrating in the air. In my family we have a tradition of beginning the Thanksgiving meal by going around the table and saying what we are grateful and thankful for. This Thanksgiving I have three things top of mind in ascending order from small to big. 1) Clean socks! I haven’t not changed a single article of clothing since I began. I didn’t even bring an extra pair of underwear to save weight. However I do have a pair of clean socks, and I treated myself to them for the holiday. 2) I am thankful for my health. It’s a huge blessing to have the opportunity to be able to give an expedition like this a shot. I’m thankful that so far my body is holding up. 3) Jenna B! I am so deeply grateful for the love of my life @jennabesaw. They say there is a “strong woman behind every successful man.” I say that phrase is nonsense. Jenna is beside me and more often than not in front of me leading the way. She has watched me fail and struggle so many times and been there to keep picking me up and pushing me forward. She calms me when I am afraid and always knows how to get me right back on track. On top of all that, she is a badass business woman. A project like this has so many moving parts behind the scenes. I’ve got it easy. I just have to walk in a straight line everyday. She juggles all of the balls with so much grace. I love you. Let’s raise a glass this Thanksgiving to all of the Jenna Bs of the world; strong successful women who make the world such a better place. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Dag 25: Sådan ser Colin O’Bradys hjem ud i 54 dage. Her hænger han sit grej til tørre og laver mad.
DAY 25: HOME. It may not look like much, but getting inside my tent after a day like today feels so nice. The wind picked up significantly more than forecasted and I took quite a pounding today. Sadly, there isn’t ever much time for downtime on this expedition. From the second I get inside my tent, I have a series of “chores” - hanging gear to dry for tomorrow, cooking dinner and preparing water, mending small wounds and getting my body ready for battle the next day. Even though there isn’t a lot of extra time, I make sure not to compromise on sleep. I pull my black sleeping bag over my head to block out the 24 hours of daylight and pass out, dreaming that I’m resting in my @sleepnumber bed rather than the icy ground. The seven hours of sleep I manage to get each night are critical to my ability to get up and do it all over again, and again, and again... #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible UPDATE: New Map tracker is live on my website for those tracking my daily position. Link in Bio.
Dag 29: Tingene bliver nøje pakket ned. O’Brady har alt med sig lige ved sin side for at kunne overleve turen.
Day 29: MINIMALISM. I thought you might like to see a peek under the hood. It’s not much. The dry bags hold my food in daily rations, there’s fuel, a repair kit, my duffles hold my personal gear, clothes, medical kit, etc. On the right is “arctic bedding.” Best invention ever. My sleeping bag and pad stay just like this, rolled out when I pack them up. Saves me a ton of time and energy not having to stuff them everyday, and I can easily get into my sleeping bag after a long day. Not pictured: my tent, stove, shovel. And that’s about everything. I try to be minimalist in life in general, but this expedition has taken it to another level. I must say, it’s quite cathartic to know I have everything I need to survive right here. Nothing more, nothing less. I’ve noticed by simplifying like this, my mind is free from unnecessary clutter and I have full capacity for creativity. Another solid day in the books today; 16.8 miles. Still battling the big sastrugi. I made it to the last waypoint before the Pole. Tomorrow I turn and head directly for the South Pole. That’s feels pretty darn good! #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Dag 33: Der bliver også tid til pauser undervejs, hvor stilheden i Antarktis kan nydes.
Day 33: PAUSE. I’ve found that often during this project I have been so hyper focused on making progress, keeping warm, and executing on all of the endless tasks and challenges that I sometimes forget to just pause and look around. Today the sun created this incredible circular rainbow and I decided to just sit down for a few minutes and take it in. A few deep breaths, committing all of the senses of that moment to memory. I’m certainly guilty of this in my day to day life as well (aren’t we all). You don’t have to be in some “incredible” place to pause and drink in your surroundings. No matter where you find yourself today, I encourage you to take a minute to just breathe and feel the blessing and gratitude for being right where you are. Another 17.5 miles behind me....Onward to the Pole. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Dag 47: En slem storm udfordrer amerikaneren, så han ikke kan se, hvor han går. Han går på en strækning, hvor ingen fly kan lande, hvis det skulle blive nødvendigt med hjælp. På den første time falder han fem gange i sneen, så han beslutter at søge ly i teltet.
Day 47: THIS TOO SHALL PASS. After having my best day of the expedition yesterday, I nearly had my worst day today. I went to battle hard with my personal demons today. My anxiety started building last night after listening to a huge wind storm grow outside. The rattling of my tent kept me up and I began to get more and more nervous knowing I had to go out in it. I did my usual morning routine and then stepped into the madness. As expected, it was brutal. Blowing snow, sub zero temps and zero visibility. I packed off and headed out into the whiteout. I just entered a part of the route known as “Sastrugui National Park” aptly named for having the biggest sastrugui on the route. Pretty much the worse place to find yourself not being able to see where you are going. Due to the massive sastrugi, it’s also the one stretch where no plane can land so you are in dire straights if an emergency occurs. That really started playing on my mind after I fell hard 5 times in the first hour. What if I broke a bone or a ski? Maybe I should stop? I bargained with myself and finally decided I had to set my tent back up, less than two hours into the day. I told myself in my tent if I wanted to keep going that I could put on my long skins for better grip on the uneven surface and then continue. But I knew the effort it would take to put up the tent in a storm, it’s unlikely I was going any further. I fought to get the tent up, got inside with my skis, skins and stove, and put on my long skins. It was now decision time. Go back out? The voice in my head told me to stop, wait out the storm, rest. But the other voice told me I needed to keep moving forward or I’ll run out of food. My mind was ripping me apart. I closed my eyes and decided to meditate for a couple minutes repeating my favorite mantra: “This too shall pass.” One way or another I’d find my way out of this. Calmed and with renewed resolve I got back outside, fought to get my tent down and packed and continued onward. The storm outside never got any better, in fact it got progressively worse. However I managed to calm the storm in my mind and knock out 21.5 miles today. A great day all things considered.
Dag 54: Målstregen. Colin O’Brady gennemfører og bliver det første menneske, der krydser Antarktis uden hjælp. Fyldt med tårer ringer han hjem.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible