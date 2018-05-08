Zentropa producer Peter Aalbæk is »not familiar with« new rules against harassment

Zentropa

In November 2017, nine former Zentropa employees exposed a system of degradation and sexual harassment.

For over twenty years the film company Zentropa has dominated the Danish film culture, owing to its size, creativity and cinematic innovation. One of the largest film production companies in Scandinavia, Zentropa has been honoured with some of the most prestigious awards from Cannes, Berlin and Hollywood.

In detailed testimonials, nine women have told their stories to Politiken , and the information has been confirmed by a number of other former employees’ observations, experiences and accounts.

All the former employees have worked in the Film City in Avedøre and worked under founder and former CEO, Peter Aalbæk Jensen - longtime Lars von Trier collaborator - who is highlighted by as the main figure perpetuating the system of degradation.

Former employees have told Politiken about their experiences with then-CEO Peter Aalbæk Jensen: He would grope their breasts time and again. Get close and start moaning while they were on the phone. Ask them to lie across the table or his knee and get spanked as a punishment.

According to the women’s testimonials, Peter Aalbæk Jensen arranged several sexually degrading acts on stage at the company Christmas party in front of guests from the film industry. Awards were handed out to the trainee who undressed the fastest and the one with the longest pubic hair, which would be measured on stage in front of the audience. He organized a game where female employees and trainees took turns pulling out sex toys from a bag, after which he would make suggestions as to their uses. He sent young female trainees out to fetch nipple clamps or demanded that they vaccinate his pigs.

Peter Aalbæk Jensen is working at Zentropa as producer. He is member of the board and shares an ownership of 25 percent of the company with director Lars von Trier.

