FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2011 file photo, photographer Jean Claude Arnault attends the Kings Nobel dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm. The Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within the ranks of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner, it was announced on Friday, May 4, 2018. The Swedish Academy's internal feud was triggered by an abuse scandal linked to Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden who is also the husband of poet Katarina Frostenson, an academy member. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)