Opråb fra over 1.000 parlamentarikere: Europa skal stå op imod Trumps mellemøstplaner

DE 1080 UNDERSKRIVERE

Debbie Abrahams, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Malik Ben Achour, PS, Belgium

Tina Acketoft, Liberal Party, Sweden

Senator Fatima Ahallouch, PS, Belgium

Lord Nazir Ahmed, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom

Senator Alberto Airola, M5S, Italy

Hussein al-Taee, Social Democratic Party, Finland

Éric Alauzet, La République en Marche, France

Patricia Blanquer Alcaraz, Socialist Party, Spain

Lord John Alderdice, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Felipe Jesús Sicilia Alférez, Socialist Party, Spain

Senator Alessandro Alfieri, PD, Italy

François Alfonsi, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Amira Mohamed Ali, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany

Rushanara Ali, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Tahir Ali, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Mahir Alkaya, Spokesperson for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Socialist Party, the Netherlands

Senator Josefina Bueno Alonso, Socialist Party, Spain

Lord David Alton of Liverpool, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Patxi López Álvarez, Socialist Party, Spain

Nacho Sánchez Amor, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Luise Amtsberg, Green Party, Germany

Senator Bert Anciaux, sp.a, Belgium

Rt Hon Michael Ancram, the Marquess of Lothian, Former Chairman of the Conservative Party, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Karin Andersen, Socialist Left Party, Norway

Kirsten Normann Andersen, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Theresa Berg Andersen, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Rasmus Andresen, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Lord David Anderson of Ipswich QC, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Barry Andrews, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Ireland)

Chris Andrews, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Eric Andrieu, S&D, European Parliament (France)

Marc Angel, S&D, European Parliament (Luxembourg)

Tonia Antoniazzi, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Cathy Apoureceau-Poly; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Catherine Ardagh, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Maria Arena, Chair of Subcommittee on Human Rights, S&D, European Parliament (Belgium)

Paavo Arhinmäki, Left Alliance, Finland

Rt Hon Baroness Hilary Armstrong of Hill Top, former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Steinunn Þóra Árnadóttir, Left-Green Movement, Iceland

Senator Éliane Assassi; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Mustafa Atici, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Margrete Auken, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Denmark)

Åsmund Aukrust, Labour Party, Norway

Clémentine Autain, La France Insoumise, France

Senator Ivana Bacik, Labour Party, Ireland

Senator Joris Backer, D66, the Netherlands

Christine Badertscher, Green, Switzerland

Annalena Baerbock, Co-Leader of the German Green Party, Germany

Ulrike Bahr, SPD, Germany

Senator Sara Bailac, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Pilar Vallugera Balañà, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Izaskun Bilbao Barandica, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)

Hannah Bardell, SNP, United Kingdom

Paula Barker, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Richard Boyd Barret, Party Leader People Before Profit, Ireland

Angelo Barrile, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Dr. Dietmar Bartsch, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany

André Pinotes Batista, Socialist Party, Portugal

Prof. Stefania Prezioso Batou, Ensemble à Gauche, Switzerland

Marc Baum, The Left, Luxembourg

Margarete Bause, Party Spokesperson on Human Rights, Green Party, Germany

Petra Bayr, Speaker on Development Cooperation, Social Democratic Party, Austria

Lord Jeremy Beecham, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Tiziana Beghin, Non-attached Membert, European Parliament (Italy)

Denis Begic, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Órfhlaith Begley, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom

Senator Esther Benbassa; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Dr. Samuel Bendahan, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Sandra Locher Benguerel, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Brando Benifei, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Rt Hon Hilary Benn, Former International Development Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Baroness Natalie Bennett of Manor Castle, Former Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, Green Party, United Kingdom

Emma Berginger, Green Party, Sweden

Erik Bergkvist, S&D, European Parliament (Sweden)

Ugo Bernalicis, La France insoumise, France

Djuna Bernard, Vice-President of the Green Party, Luxembourg

Jan Bertels, sp.a, Belgium

Anne Valentina Berthelsen, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Dieter Van Besien, Groen, Belgium

Lord Richard Best, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Senator Sabine de Bethune, CD&V, Belgium

Clive Betts, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Stijn Bex, Groen, Belgium

Eva Biaudet, Swedish People’s Party SFP, Finland

Robert Biedroń, S&D, European Parliament (Poland)

Magdalena Biejat, Lewica, Poland

Benoît Biteau, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Mhairi Black, SNP, United Kingdom

Senator Frances Black, Independent, Ireland

Rt Hon Ian Blackford, Westminster Leader, SNP, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Baroness Tessa Blackstone, Former Education Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Ľuboš Blaha, Direction - Social Democracy, Slovakia

Ibán García del Blanco, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Niall Blaney, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Paul Blomfield, Shadow Minister for Brexit and EU Negotiations, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Maryvonne Blondin, Socialist and Republican, France

Michael Bloss, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Baroness Christine Blower, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Crispin Blunt, Former Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Former Minister of State for Prisons, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Senator Éric Bocquet; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Damian Boeselager, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Laura Boldrini, Former President of the Chamber of Deputies, PD, Italy

Manuel Bompard, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)

Marc Botenga, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Belgium)

Vlad-Marius Botoș, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Romania)

Senator Laura Bottici, M5S, Italy

Achraf Bouali, Spokesperson for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, D66, the Netherlands

Senator Georges-Louis Bouchez, Party Leader, MR, Belgium

Nabil Boukili, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Senator Martial Bourquin, Socialist and Republican, France

Senator Michel Boutant, Socialist and Republican, France

Gilles Boyer, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Senator Lynn Boylan, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Tracy Brabin, Shadow Minister for Cultural Industries, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Lord William Bradshaw, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Ben Bradshaw, Former Middle East Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

John Brady, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Mickey Brady, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom

Dr. Helmut Brandstätter, Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, NEOS, Austria

Dr. Franziska Brantner, Parliamentary Secretary of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany

Kathleen Van Brempt, S&D, European Parliament (Belgium)

Leni Breymaier, SPD, Germany

Dr. Milan Brglez, Former Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, S&D, European Parliament (Slovenia)

Saskia Bricmont, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Belgium)

Baroness Sal Brinton, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Karin Brouwers, CD&V, Belgium

Alan Brown, SNP, United Kingdom

Lyn Brown, Shadow Minister for Prisons and Probation, Labour Party, United Kingdom

James Browne, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Martin Browne, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Rt Hon Lord Malcolm Bruce of Bennachie, Former Chair of the International Development Select Committee, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Agnieszka Brugger, Deputy Chairperson of Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany

Senator Céline Brulin; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Alain Bruneel, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Sylvie Brunet, Vice-Chair of the Renew Europe Group, European Parliament (France)

Karl-Heinz Brunner, SPD, Germany

Rósa Björk Brynjólfsdóttir, Left-Green Movement, Iceland

Senator Maurizio Buccarella, Mixed Group, Italy

Pat Buckley, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Marie-George Buffet, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Birke Bull-Bischoff, Die Linke, Germany

Udo Bullmann, S&D, European Parliament (Germany)

Richard Burgon, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Delara Burkhardt, S&D, European Parliament (Germany)

Gilles Vanden Burre, Ecolo, Belgium

Johan Büser, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Reinhard Bütikofer, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Mary Butler, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Rt Hon Lord Robin Butler of Brockwell, Former Cabinet Secretary, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Kim Buyst, Groen, Belgium

Ian Byrne, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Malcolm Byrne, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Rt Hon Liam Byrne, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Thomas Byrne, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Miguel Ángel González Caballero, Socialist Party, Spain

Jackie Cahill, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Anne Sophie Callesen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark

Kristof Calvo, Chair of Ecolo-Groen Faction, Belgium

Lord Ewen Cameron of Dillington, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord Menzies Campbell of Pittenweem QC, Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Pascal Canfin; Chair of Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety and Former Minister of Development; Renew Europe; European Parliament (France)

Dan Carden, Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Damien Carême, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Lord Alexander Carlile of Berriew CBE QC, Former Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Alistair Carmichael, Spokesperson for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Former Scotland Secretary, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Astrid Carøe, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Valérie Piller Carrard, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Lord Rupert Carrington, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Isabel Carvalhais, S&D, European Parliament (Portugal)

Ana Belén Fernández Casero, Assistant Secretary General of the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Socialist Party, Spain

Pat Casey, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Shane Cassells, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Non-attached Membert, European Parliament (Italy)

Senator Laura Castel, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Zaida Cantera de Castro, Socialist Party, Spain

Anna Cavazzini, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Leïla Chaibi, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)

Baroness Lynda Chalker of Wallasey, former Foreign Office Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Jack Chambers, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Lisa Chambers, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Sarah Champion, Chair of the International Development Select Committee, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Julie Chanson, Ecolo, Belgium

Bambos Charalambous, Shadow Minister for Crime Reduction and Courts, Labour Party, United Kingdom

André Chassaigne, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Joanna Cherry QC, SNP, United Kingdom

Rt Rev the Lord Bishop of Southwark, Christopher Chessun, United Kingdom

Dr. Isabelle Chevalley, Vice-President of the Green Liberal Party, Switzerland

Rt Hon Lord David Chidgey, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Senator Fourat Ben Chikha, Groen, Belgium

Lucia Ciampi, PD, Italy

Sorca Clarke, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Sven Clement, Pirate Party, Luxembourg

Rt Hon Lord Timothy Clement-Jones, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Prof. Christophe Clivaz, Green, Switzerland

Rt Rev the Lord Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth, United Kingdom

Samuel Cogolati, Ecolo, Belgium

Senator Laurence Cohen; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Gaby Colebunders, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Joan Collins, Independents 4 Change, Ireland

Niall Collins, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Senator Pierre-Yves Collombat; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Senator Hélène Conway-Mouret, Socialist and Republican, France

Rose Conway-Walsh, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Éric Coquerel, La France Insoumise, France

Alexis Corbière, La France Insoumise, France

Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn, Former Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, Labour Party, United Kingdom

David Cormand, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Ignazio Corrao, Non-attached Member, European Parliament (Italy)

Patrick Costello, Green Party, Ireland

Senator Philippe Courard, PS, Belgium

Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Neil Coyle, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Andrea Cozzolino, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Senator Gerard Craughwell, Independent, Ireland

Senator Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, Forza Italia, Italy

Barbara Creemers, Groen, Belgium

Réada Cronin, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Dr. Brigitte Crottaz, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Cathal Crowe, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Ollie Crowe, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Seán Crowe, Party Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Yves Cruchten, President of the Luxembourg Socialist Workers’ Party - LSAP, Luxembourg

John Cryer, Chair of the Parliamentary Labour Party, United Kingdom

Katalin Cseh, Vice-Chair of the Renew Europe Group, European Parliament (Hungary)

Ciarán Cuffe, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Ireland)

Éamon Ó Cuív, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Senator Cécile Cukierman; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Inés Granollers Cunillera, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Alex Cunningham, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Rosa D’Amato, Non-attached Member, European Parliament (Italy)

Roberto D’Amico, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Senator Jos D’Haese, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Rt Hon Baroness D’Souza CMG, Former Lord Speaker at the House of Lords, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Greet Daems, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Sevim Dağdelen, Party Spokesperson on Disarmament, Die Linke, Germany

Lucía Muñoz Dalda, Unidas Podemos, Spain

Georges Dallemagne, cdH, Belgium

Jakop Dalunde, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Sweden)

Mark Daly, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Pa Daly, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Paul Daly, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Maria Dantas, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Senator Ronan Dantec, European Democratic and Social Rally, France

Senator Yves Daudigny, Socialist and Republican, France

Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey, Acting Leader, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Wayne David, Shadow Middle East Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Aidan Davitt, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Martyn Day, SNP, United Kingdom

Severine De Laveleye, Ecolo, Belgium

Denis de la Reussille, Swiss Party of Labour, Switzerland

Fabio De Masi, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany

Dr. Daniela De Ridder, Deputy Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, SPD, Germany

Petra de Sutter, Chair of Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Belgium)

Pedro Bacelar de Vasconcelos, Socialist Party, Portugal

Wouter De Vriendt, Groen, Belgium

Steven De Vuyst, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Dr. Diether Dehm, Die Linke, Germany

Karina Lorentzen Dehnhardt, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Jean-Marc Delizée, PS, Belgium

Karima Delli, Chair of Committee on Transport and Tourism, Greens, European Parliament (France)

Senator Kurt Deloor, sp.a, Belgium

Senator Mark Demesmaeker, N-VA, Belgium

Senator Rodrigue Demeuse, Ecolo, Belgium

Özlem Alev Demirel, Vice-Chair of Subcommittee on Security and Defence, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Germany)

Melissa Depraetere, sp.a, Belgium

Lord Meghnad Desai, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Cormac Devlin, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Pierre Dharréville, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Boris Dittrich, D66, the Netherlands

Senator Philippe Dodrimont, MR, Belgium

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Adrian Octavian Dohotaru, Independent, Romania

Paul Donnelly, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Stephen Donnelly, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Allan Dorans, SNP, United Kingdom

Katja Dörner, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany

Jacqueline Dubois, La République en Marche, France

Lord Alf Dubs, Former Northern Ireland Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Jean-Paul Dufrègne, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Frédérique Dumas, Liberties and Territories, France

Laurence Dumont, Socialists, France

Senator Jérôme Durain, Socialist and Republican, France

Pascal Durand, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Pia Olsen Dyhr, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Chair, Former Minister of Trade and Investments and Transport, Denmark

Kurt Egger, Green, Switzerland

Yana Chiara Ehm, M5S, Italy

Petter Eide, Socialist Left Party, Norway

Logi Einarsson, Chairman of the Social Democratic Alliance, Iceland

Uffe Elbæk, Independent, Former Minister of Culture, Denmark

Gloria Elizo, Third Vice President of the Congress of Deputies, Unidas Podemos, Spain

Julie Elliott, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Dessie Ellis, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Stéphanie Empain, Green Party, Luxembourg

Janine Alm Ericson, Spokesperson for Foreign Relations, Green Party, Sweden

Åsa Eriksson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Nadia Essayan, Democratic Movement, France

Erik Ezelius, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Yasmin Fahimi, SPD, Germany

Tanja Fajon, S&D, European Parliament (Slovenia)

Elisabeth Falkhaven, Green Party, Sweden

Mairéad Farrell, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Laurence Farreng, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Angelo Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Labour, Malta

Stephen Farry, Deputy Leader Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Stefano Fassina, Liberi e Uguali, Italy

Elsa Faucillon, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party, France

Aylin Fazelian, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Seán Ó Fearghail, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Marion Fellows, SNP, United Kingdom

María Isaura Leal Fernández, Chair of the Committee on Justice, Socialist Party, Spain

Giuseppe Ferrandino, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Senator Gianluca Ferrara, M5S, Italy

Margaret Ferrier, SNP, United Kingdom

Caroline Fiat, La France Insoumise, France

Senator Martine Filleul, Socialist and Republican, France

John Finucane, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom

Beat Flach, Green - Liberal, Switzerland

André Flahaut, PS, Belgium

Joe Flaherty, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Sean Fleming, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Eva Flyvholm, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Norma Foley, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Lotta Johnsson Fornarve, Left Party, Sweden

Kenneth G Forslund, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Rt Rev, the Lord Bishop of Portsmouth, Christopher Foster, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord Don Foster of Bath, Former Communities and Local Government Minister, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Vicky Foxcroft, Shadow Disability Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Cindy Franssen, EPP, European Parliament (Belgium)

Senator André Frédéric, PS, Belgium

Dr. Claudia Friedl, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Niels Fuglsang, S&D, European Parliament (Denmark)

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Tamara Funiciello, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Sylvia Gabelmann, Die Linke, Germany

Mario Galea, Partit Nazzjonalista, Malta

Robbie Gallagher, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Iratxe García-Pérez, President of the S&D Group, European Parliament (Spain)

Maria Gardfjell, Green Party, Sweden

Rt Hon Lord Edward Garnier QC, Former Solicitor General, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Senator Paul Gavan, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Fabien Gay; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Kai Gehring, Green Party, Germany

Stefan Gelbhaar, Green Party, Germany

Anne Genetet, La République en Marche, France

Sven Giegold, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom

Georges Gilkinet, Ecolo, Belgium

Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Alicia Homs Ginel, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Diana Riba i Giner, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Spain)

Joël Giraud, La République en Marche, France

Raphaël Glucksmann, S&D, European Parliament (France)

Lord David Goddard, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Lord Peter Goldsmith QC, Former Attorney General, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Julio Navalpotro Gómez, Socialist Party, Spain

Senator Guillaume Gontard; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Mónica Silvana González, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany

Daria Gosek-Popiolek, Lewica, Poland

Jette Gottlieb, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Baroness Mary Goudie, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Nathalie Goulet, Centrist Union, France

Sandro Gozi, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Gusty Graas, Democratic Party - DP, Luxembourg

Luís Graça, Socialist Party, Portugal

Lord Michael Grade of Yarmouth, former Chairman of the BBC, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Patrick Grady, SNP, United Kingdom

Richard Graham, Chair of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Senator Adelina Escandell Grases, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Senator Michelle Gréaume; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Lord Tony Greaves, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Lord Andrew Green of Deddington, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Lilian Greenwood, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Markéta Gregorová, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Czech Republic)

Chiara Gribaudo, PD, Italy

Reverend Lord Leslie Griffiths of Burry Port, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord Bruce Grocott, Former Government Chief Whip in the House of Lords, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Claude Gruffat, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Erhard Grundl, Green Party, Germany

Elisabetta Gualmini, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Alfredo Sancho Guardia, Socialist Party, Spain

Francisco Guerreiro, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Portugal)

Bernard Guetta, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

María Guijarro, Spokesperson for Development Cooperation, Socialist Party, Spain

Sylvie Guillaume, S&D, European Parliament (France)

Johnny Guirke, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Bjarkey Olsen Gunnarsdóttir, Left-Green Movement, Iceland

Björn Leví Gunnarsson, Pirate Party, Iceland

Marina Carobbio Guscetti, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Elin Gustafsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Jytte Guteland, S&D, European Parliament (Sweden)

Helena Caballero Gutiérrez, Socialist Party, Spain

Andrew Gwynne, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Barbara Gysi, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Dr. Gregor Gysi, Party Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Die Linke, Germany

Bertel Haarder; Liberal Party (Venstre); Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee; Former Minister of Internal Affairs, Education, Culture, among other ministerial positions; Denmark

Robert Habeck, Co-leader of the German Green Party, Germany

Senator Pippa Hackett PhD, Green Party, Ireland

Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord Peter Hain; Former Northern Ireland Secretary, Wales Secretary, and Middle East Minister; Labour Party; United Kingdom

Anja Hajduk, Deputy Chairperson of Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany

Per-Arne Håkansson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Lars Haltbrekken, Socialist Left Party, Norway

Fabian Hamilton, Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Thomas Hammarberg, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Brahim Hammouche, Democratic Movement, France

Baroness Sally Hamwee, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Claire Hanna, Social Democratic & Labour Party, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord David Hannay of Chiswick, Former Foreign Office Permanent Representative to the UN and the EU, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Heike Hänsel, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany

Christophe Hansen, EPP, European Parliament (Luxembourg)

Svein Roald Hansen, Labour Party, Norway

Camilla Hansén, Green Party, Sweden

Neale Hanvey, SNP, United Kingdom

Bryndís Haraldsdóttir, Deputy Speaker of Althingi, Independence Party, Iceland

Baroness Angela Harris, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Lord Toby Harris of Haringey, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Satu Hassi, Chairperson of the Grand Committee, Green Party, Finland

Seán Haughey, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Heidi Hautala, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Finland)

Lord Alan Haworth of Fisherfield, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Helen Hayes, Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Baroness Helene Hayman, Former Lord Speaker at the House of Lords, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Sir Oliver Heald QC, Former Solicitor General, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Rt Hon John Healey, Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Raoul Hedebouw, Chair of PVDA-PTB Faction, Belgium

Gabriela Heinrich, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, SPD, Germany

Drew Hendry, SNP, United Kingdom

Lord John Hendy QC, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Antoine Hermant, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Dr. Eva Herzog, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Senator Alice Mary Higgins, Independent, Ireland

Mike Hill, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge, Former Universities Minister and Former Children’s Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Baroness Fiona Hodgson of Abinger CBE, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Sharon Hodgson, Shadow Minister for Veterans, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Soetkin Hoessen, Groen, Belgium

Senator Annie Hoey, Labour Party, Ireland

Dr. Anton Hofreiter, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany

Kate Hollern, Shadow Minister for Local Government, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Baroness Sheila Clare Hollins, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Jens Holm, Left Party, Sweden

Pär Holmgren, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Sweden)

Rt Rev, the Lord Bishop of Salisbury, Nicholas Holtham, United Kingdom

Karsten Hønge, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Veronika Honkasalo, Left Alliance, Finland

Meira Hot, Social Democrats, Slovenia

Neasa Hourigan, Green Party, Ireland

Rt Hon Lord Michael Howard of Lympne CH, QC, Former Leader of the Conservative Party, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Lord Howell of Guildford, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Brendan Howlin, Labour Party, Ireland

Andrej Hunko, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Party Spokesperson on European Policy, Die Linke, Germany

Baptiste Hurni, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Imran Hussain, Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and Protections, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Baroness Meral Hussein-Ece, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Peder Hvelplund, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Henning Hyllested, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Lord Raymond Hylton, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Evin Incir, S&D, European Parliament (Sweden)

Rt Rev, the Lord Bishop of Worcester, John Inge, United Kingdom

Julio Del Valle de Iscar, Socialist Party, Spain

Yannick Jadot, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Dieter Janecek, Green Party, Germany

Baroness Barbara Janke, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Beat Jans, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Caroline Janvier, La République en Marche, France

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Ulla Jelpke, Die Linke, Germany

Marianne Jelved, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Former Minister of Economy and Culture, Denmark

Karin Jiroflée, sp.a, Belgium

Ola Johansson, Centre Party, Sweden

Dame Diana Johnson, Former Education Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Kim Johnson, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Baroness Judith Jolly, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Senator Bernard Jomier, Socialist and Republican, France

Bruno Joncour, Democratic Movement, France

Rt Hon David Jones, Former Wales Secretary and Brexit Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Baroness Jenny Jones of Moulsecoomb, Green Party, United Kingdom

Susana Sumelzo Jordán, Chair of the Committee on the European Union, Socialist Party, Spain

Jan E. Jørgensen, Liberal Party (Venstre), Denmark

Irena Joveva, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Slovenia)

Régis Juanico, Socialists, France

Rt Hon Lord Frank Judd, Former Foreign Office Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Christian Juhl, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Hubert Julien-Laferrière; Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity; France

Sébastien Jumel, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Senator Patrick Kanner, President of the Socialist and Republican Group at the Senate, France

Sadet Karabulut, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Socialist Party, the Netherlands

Senator Farah Karimi, GreenLeft, the Netherlands

Mikko Kärnä, Centre Party, Finland

Kari Elisabeth Kaski, Socialist Left Party, Norway

Senator Claudine Kauffmann, unregistered, France

Juho Kautto, Left Alliance, Finland

Uwe Kekeritz, Party Spokesperson on Cooperation and Development, Green Party, Germany

Billy Kelleher, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Ireland)

Ska Keller, Co-President of the Greens/EFA Group, European Parliament (Germany)

Alan Kelly, Leader of the Irish Labour Party, Ireland

Baroness Helena Kennedy of The Shaws QC, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Yannick Kerlogot, La République en Marche, France

Claire Kerrane, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Éric Kerrouche, Socialist and Republican, France

Dr. Achim Kessler, Die Linke, Germany

Katja Keul, Green Party, Germany

Afzal Khan, Shadow Deputy Leader of the Commons, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Zakia Khattabi, Ecolo, Belgium

Ruben Kidde, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark

Rt Hon Lord John Kilclooney, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Kimmo Kiljunen, Social Democratic Party, Finland

Rt Hon Lord Neil Kinnock, Former Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, Former Vice President of the European Commision, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Stephen Kinnock, Shadow Minister for Asia and Pacific, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Katja Kipping, Die Linke, Germany

Meryame Kitir, Chair of sp.a Faction, Belgium

Mai Kivelä, Left Alliance, Finland

Cansel Kiziltepe, SPD, Germany

Pau Marí Klose, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Congress of Deputies, Socialist Party, Spain

Rt Hon Lord Jim Knight of Weymouth, former Minister for Schools and Learning, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Ewa Kołodziej, Civic Coalition, Poland

Maciej Konieczny, Lewica, Poland

Anna Kontula, Left Alliance, Finland

František Kopřiva, Pirate Party, Czech Republic

Sylvia Kotting-Uhl; Chairperson of the Committee on the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety; Green Party; Germany

Alice Kuhnke, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Sweden)

Johan Kvarnström, Social Democratic Party, Finland

Merja Kyllönen, Left Alliance, Finland

Senator Joël Labbé, European Democratic and Social Rally, France

Bastien Lachaud, La France Insoumise, France

Christophe Lacroix, PS, Belgium

John Lahart, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales, United Kingdom

Aurore Lalucq, S&D, European Parliament (France)

François-Michel Lambert, Liberties and Territories, France

Philippe Lamberts, Co-President of the Greens/EFA Group, European Parliament (Belgium)

Senator Annick Lambrecht, sp.a, Belgium

Senator Élisabeth Lamure, The Republicans, France

Katrin Langensiepen, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Nahima Lanjri, CD&V, Belgium

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Mohamed Laqhila, Democratic Movement, France

Michel Larive, La France Insoumise, France

Pierre Larrouturou, S&D, European Parliament (France)

Dag Larsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Hillevi Larsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Philippe Latombe, Democratic Movement, France

Senator Pierre Laurent; Vice-President of the Commission of Foreign Affairs and Defense; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Ian Lavery, Labour Party, United Kingdom

James Lawless, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Adrián Vázquez Lázara, Chair of Committee on Legal Affairs, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)

Senator Jean-Yves Leconte, Socialist Party, France

Jean-Paul Lecoq, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Lord John Lee of Trafford, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Sven Lehmann, Green Party, Germany

Senator Xoaquín Fernández Leiceaga, Socialist Party, Spain

Sabine Leidig, Die Linke, Germany

Senator Laure Lekane, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Steffi Lemke, Parliamentary Secretary of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany

Senator Laurent Léonard, PS, Belgium

Senator Claudine Lepage, Socialist Party, France

Senator Joan Lerma, Socialist Party, Spain

Christian Levrat, President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Clive Lewis, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Lord Roger Liddle, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Martin Lidegaard, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Chairman for the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denmark

Stefan Liebich, Die Linke, Germany

Senator Marie-Noëlle Lienemann, Socialist and Republican, France

Teres Lindberg, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Stinus Lindgreen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark

Dr. Tobias Lindner, Party Spokesperson on Security Policy, Green Party, Germany

Jan Lipavský, Pirate Party, Czech Republic

Baroness Ruth Lister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Tony Lloyd, Former Foreign Office Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Pia Lohikoski, Left Alliance, Finland

Nathalie Loiseau, Chair of Subcommittee on Security and Defence, Former Minister for European Affairs, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Secretary of State for Education, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Lord Raj Loomba CBE, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Adriana Maldonado López, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Javi López, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Maribel García López, Socialist Party, Spain

Tim Loughton, Former Children’s Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Caroline Lucas, Former Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, Green Party, United Kingdom

César Luena, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Rosa Lund, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Rune Lund, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Kerstin Lundgren, Spokesperson for Foreign Relations, Centre Party, Sweden

Audun Lysbakken, Leader of the Socialist Left Party, Norway

Kenny MacAskill, Former Justice Secretary in the Scottish Government, SNP, United Kingdom

Chris MacManus, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Ireland)

Angus MacNeil, SNP, United Kingdom

Marc MacSharry, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Shabana Mahmood, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Pierre-Yves Maillard, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Senator Alessandra Maiorino, M5S, Italy

Jacques Maire, La République en Marche, France

Pierfrancesco Majorino, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Seema Malhotra, Shadow Minister for Employment, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Magnus Manhammar, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Francesca La Marca, PD, Italy

Catarina Marcelino, Socialist Party, Portugal

Baroness Kishwer Falkner of Margravine, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom

Charles Margue, Green Party, Luxembourg

Senator Didier Marie, Socialist and Republican, France

Senator Giovanni Marilotti, M5S, Italy

Jacob Mark, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Erik Marquardt, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Ada Marra, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Min Li Marti, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Samira Marti, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Micheál Martin, Party Leader Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Senator Javier de Lucas Martín, Socialist Party, Spain

Senator France Masai, Ecolo, Belgium

Rachel Maskell, Shadow Minister for Voluntary Sector and Charities, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Paul John Maskey, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom

Chris Matheson, Shadow Minister for Media, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Christoph Matschie, SPD, Germany

Paulina Matysiak, Lewica, Poland

Senator Rachel Mazuir, Socialist and Republican, France

Paul McAuliffe, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Senator Elisha McCallion, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Kerry McCarthy, Shadow Minister for Green Transport, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin, Ireland

Stewart McDonald, SNP, United Kingdom

Stuart McDonald, SNP, United Kingdom

Rt Hon John McDonnell, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Michael McDowell, Independent, Ireland

Michael McGrath, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

John McGuinness, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Catherine McKinnell, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Anne McLaughlin, SNP, United Kingdom

John McNally, SNP, United Kingdom

Baroness Molly Meacher, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Ian Mearns, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Nora Mebarek, S&D, European Parliament (France)

Karen Melchior, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Denmark)

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, President of La France Insoumise Group at the National Assembly, France

Lord Jon Mendelsohn, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Franck Menonville, European Democratic and Social Rally Group, France

Sofie Merckx, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Peter Mertens, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Senator Michelle Meunier, Socialist and Republican, France

Mattea Meyer, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Baroness Sue Miller of Chilthorne Domer, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Martina Michels, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Germany)

Senator Alexander Miesen, MR, Belgium

Navendu Mishra, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Aleksander Miszalski, Civic Coalition, Poland

Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell, Former International Development Secretary, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Denise Mitchell, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Lord Parry Mitchell, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Falko Mohrs, SPD, Germany

Paul Molac, Liberties and Territories, France

Charlotte Broman Mølbæk, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Fabian Molina, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Ola Möller, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Carol Monaghan, SNP, United Kingdom

Lord John Monks, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Layla Moran, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Jean-Baptiste Moreau, La République en Marche, France

Isabel Moreira, Socialist Party, Portugal

Vicent Manuel Sarrià Morell, Socialist Party, Spain

Agustín Zamarrón Moreno, Socialist Party, Spain

Alessandra Moretti, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Baroness Sally Morgan of Huyton, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Florence Morlighem, La République en Marche, France

Grahame Morris, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Joana Mortágua, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal

Nadia Moscufo, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Simon Moutquin, Ecolo, Belgium

Niema Movassat, Die Linke, Germany

Aindrias Moynihan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Michael Moynihan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Senator Rebecca Moynihan, Labour Party, Ireland

Claudia Müller, Green Party, Germany

Signe Munk, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Isabel García Muñoz, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Imelda Munster, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Martina Munz, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Alejandro Soler Mur, Socialist Party, Spain

Ruairi Ó Murchú, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats, Ireland

Eugene Murphy, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

James Murray, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Markus Mustajärvi, Left Alliance, Finland

Johnny Mythen, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Sébastien Nadot; Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity; France

Arne Nævra, Socialist Left Party, Norway

Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Laila Naraghi, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Javier Nart, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)

Ged Nash, Labour Party, Ireland

Zaklin Nastic, Party Spokesperson on Human Rights, Die Linke, Germany

František Navrkal, Pirate Party, Czech Republic

Samira Nawa, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark

Matjaž Nemec, Chair of the Intelligence and Security Oversight Commission, Social Democrats, Slovenia

Senator Samuel Nemes, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Senator Riccardo Nencini, Italia Viva - PSI, Italy

Dr. Ingrid Nestle, Green Party, Germany

Baroness Julia Neuberger, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Hannah Neumann, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Rt Hon Baroness Pauline Neville-Jones, Former Security and Counter Terrorism Minister and Former Chair of the British Joint Intelligence Committee, ConservativeParty, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord Dick Newby, Liberal Democrats Leader in the House of Lords, United Kingdom

Gavin Newlands, SNP, United Kingdom

Charlotte Nichols, Labour Party, United Kingdom

John Nicolson, SNP, United Kingdom

Sofie Carsten Nielsen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Former Minister of Education and Science, Denmark

Pyry Niemi, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Dietmar Nietan, SPD, Germany

Thomas Nord, Die Linke, Germany

Rickard Nordin, Centre Party, Sweden

Roger Nordmann, President of the Social Democrat Group of the Swiss Parliament, Switzerland

Rasmus Nordqvist, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Alex Norris, Shadow Minister for Public Health and Patient Safety, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator David Norris, Father of the House, Seanad, Independent, Ireland

Rt Hon Baroness Lindsay Northovers, Spokesperson for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in the House of Lords, Liberal Democrat, United Kingdom

Eric Nussbaumer, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Darragh O’Brian, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Joe O’Brien, Green Party, Ireland

Cian O’Callaghan, Social Democrats, Ireland

Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

James O’Connor, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Willie O’Dea, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Denis O’Donovan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Brendan O’Hara, SNP, United Kingdom

Fiona O’Loughlin, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Pauline O’Reilly, Party Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade, Green Party, Ireland

Darren O’Rourke, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Christopher O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Grace O’Sullivan, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Ireland)

Ned O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Pádraig O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Lord Jonny Oates, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Danièle Obono, La France Insoumise, France

Halime Oguz, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Carina Ohlsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Riccardo Olgiati, M5S, Italy

Begoña Nasarre Oliva, Socialist Party, Spain

Kathrine Olldag, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark

Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Jasenko Omanovic, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Younous Omarjee, Chair of Committee on Regional Development, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)

Chi Onwurah; Shadow Minister for Science, Labour Party, Research and Digital; United Kingdom

Daniel Senderos Oraá, Socialist Party, Spain

Matteo Orfini, PD, Italy

Matthieu Orphelin; President of the Group Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity; France

Kate Osamor, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Kate Osborne, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Morten Østergaard; Social Liberal Party (De Radikale); Chair, Former Minister of Economy and Internal Affairs, Taxation, and Research and Innovation; Denmark

Senator Pierre Ouzoulias; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Taiwo Owatemi, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Sarah Owen, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Cem Özdemir, Chairman of the Committee on Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Green Party, Germany

Aydan Özoğuz, SPD, Germany

Alberto Pagani, PD, Italy

Erasmo Palazzotto, Liberi e Uguali, Italy

Mathilde Panot, La France Insoumise, France

Isabelle Pasquier-Eichenberger, Green, Switzerland

Luca Pastorino, Liberi e Uguali, Italy

Rt Hon Lord Chris Patten of Barnes, Former Chairman of the Conservative Party and Former European Commissioner for External Affairs, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Jutta Paulus, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)

Lisa Paus, Green Party, Germany

Mikuláš Peksa, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Czech Republic)

Anne-Sophie Pelletier, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)

Lord Thomas Pendry, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Mario Perantoni, M5S, Italy

Ariagona González Pérez, Socialist Party, Spain

Senator Marie-Françoise Pérol-Dumont, Socialist and Republican, France

Kira Peter-Hansen, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Denmark)

Morten Helveg Petersen, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Denmark)

Rasmus Helveg Petersen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Former Minister of Climate and Energy and International Development, Denmark

Björn Petersson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Senator Vito Rosario Petrocelli, Chairman Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigration, M5S, Italy

Baroness Kathryn Pinnock of Cleckheaton, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Tobias Pflüger, Deputy Head of the Party, Die Linke, Germany

Jess Phillips, Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Bernat Picornell, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Giuditta Pini, PD, Italy

Kati Piri, Vice-President Responsible for Foreign Affairs of S&D Group, European Parliament (the Netherlands)

Giuliano Pisapia, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Paulo Pisco, Socialist Party, Portugal

Lilianne Ploumen, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Labour Party, the Netherlands

Dr. François Pointet, Green - Liberal, Switzerland

Filiz Polat, Green Party, Germany

Bérengère Poletti, Republicans, France

Yasmine Posio, Left Party, Sweden

Dominique Potier, Socialists, France

Gerardo Pisarello Prados, First Secretary of the Congress of Deputies, Catalunya En Comú Podem, Spain

Prof. Katharina Prelicz-Huber, Green, Switzerland

Senator Angèle Préville, Socialist and Republican, France

Thomas Pringle, Independent, Ireland

Ondřej Profant, Pirate Party, Czech Republic

Kolbeinn Óttarsson Proppé, Left-Green Movement, Iceland

Loïc Prudhomme, La France Insoumise, France

Senator Christine Prunaud; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Mar García Puig, Catalunya En Comú Podem, Spain

Joan Josep Nuet Pujals, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Jon Pult, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

José Manuel Pureza, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal

Lord Jeremy Purvis of Tweed, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Valentine Python, Green, Switzerland

Lia Quartapelle, PD, Italy

Adrien Quatennens, La France Insoumise, France

Noemí Villagrasa Quero, First Secretary of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Socialist Party, Spain

Rt Hon Baroness Joyce Quin, Former Minister for Europe, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Maurice Quinlivan, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Alexandre Quintanilha, Socialist Party, Portugal

Yasmin Qureshi, Shadow Minister for International Development, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Dr. Sascha Raabe, Party Spokesperson on Cooperation and Development, SPD, Germany

Anne Rabbitte, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Fausto Raciti, PD, Italy

María Soraya Rodríguez Ramos, Former Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)

Richard Ramos, Democratic Movement, France

Senator Roberto Rampi, PD, Italy

Søren Egge Rasmussen, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Paul Rechsteiner, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Lord Christopher Rennard, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Muriel Ressiguier, La France Insoumise, France

Mathias Reynard, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Tiago Barbosa Ribeiro, Socialist Party, Portugal

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Laurence Fehlmann Rielle, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Bernd Riexinger, Head of the Party, Die Linke, Germany

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour Party, Ireland

Dominique Riquet, Vice-Chair of the Renew Europe Group, European Parliament (France)

Michèle Rivasi, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Franco Roberti, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Rt Hon Liz Saville Roberts, Westminster Leader, Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord George Robertson of Port Ellen, Former Defence Secretary and Secretary General of NATO, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Pedro Rodrigues, Partido Social Democrata, PSD, Portugal

Inmaculada Rodríguez-Piñero, Chair of Conference of Delegation Chairs, Former Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Planning, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Senator Gilbert Roger; Vice-President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces; Socialist and Republican; France

Jens Rohde, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark

Sophie Rohonyi, Défi, Belgium

Enrique Santiago Romero, Spokesperson for the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Unidas Podemos, Spain

Caroline Roose, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Monika Rosa, Civic Coalition, Poland

Tabea Rößner, Green Party, Germany

Claudia Roth, Vice President of Bundestag, Green Party, Germany

Franziska Roth, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Dr. Manuela Rottmann, Green Party, Germany

Gwendal Rouillard, La République en Marche, France

Fabien Roussel, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France

Rt Hon Baroness Janet Royall of Blaisdon, Former Leader of the House of Lords and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Lynn Ruane, Independent, Ireland

Eider Gardiazábal Rubial, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)

Sabine Rubin, La France Insoumise, France

Carmen Baños Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain

Esther Padilla Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain

Idoia Villanueva Ruiz, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Spain)

María Luisa Vilches Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain

Yolanda Seva Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain

Senator Alessandro Ruotolo, Mixed Group, Italy

Patricia Ryan, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Helene Ryckmans, Ecolo, Belgium

Senator José Asensi Sabater, Socialist Party, Spain

Sofia Sakorafa, Deputy Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament, ΜέΡΑ25, Greece

Alex Agius Saliba, S&D, European Parliament (Malta)

Marta Rosique i Saltor, Spokesperson for the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, Socialist Party, Spain

Alfred Sant, S&D, European Parliament (Malta)

Isabel Santos, S&D, European Parliament (Portugal)

Jussi Saramo, Left Alliance, Finland

Hanna Sarkkinen, Left Alliance, Finland

Doriana Sarli, M5S, Italy

Joan Margall Sastre, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Anna-Caren Sätherberg, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Mounir Satouri, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Hervé Saulignac, Socialists, France

Senator Pascal Savoldelli; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France

Lucia Scanu, M5S, Italy

Christel Schaldemose, S&D, European Parliament (Denmark)

Senator Prof. Stefan Schennach, Social Democratic Party, Austria

Andreas Schieder, S&D, European Parliament (Austria)

Sarah Schlitz, Ecolo, Belgium

Dr. Frithjof Schmidt, Green Party, Germany

Stefan Schmidt, Green Party, Germany

Helmut Scholz, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Germany)

Baroness Rosalind Scott of Needham Market, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Ursula Schneider Schüttel, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Ben Segers, sp.a, Belgium

Stéphane Séjourné, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Andrew Selous, Second Church Estates Commissioner, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Matti Semi, Left Alliance, Finland

Jean-Bernard Sempastous, La République en Marche, France

Naz Shah, Shadow Minister for Community Cohesion, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Virendra Sharma, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Baroness Shas Sheehan, International Development Spokesperson in the House of Lords, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Tommy Sheppard, SNP, United Kingdom

Seán Sherlock, Labour Party, Ireland

Senator Marie Sherlock, Labour Party, Ireland

Sikandar Siddique, Independent, Denmark

Steingrímur J. Sigfússon, Speaker of Althingi, Left-Green Movement, Iceland

Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, D66, the Netherlands

Jonas Sjöstedt, Party Leader of the Left Party, Sweden

Pernille Skipper, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Andy Slaughter, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Massimiliano Smeriglio, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Krzysztof Śmiszek, Lewica, Poland

Brendan Smith, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Brid Smith, People Before Profit, Ireland

Duncan Smith, Labour Party, Ireland

Jeff Smith, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Niamh Smyth, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Linda Snecker, Left Party, Sweden

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Pedro Filipe Soares, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal

Alex Sobel, Shadow Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Torstein Tvedt Solberg, Labour Party, Norway

Lord Clive Soley, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Jakob Sølvhøj, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Carlo Sommaruga, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Søren Søndergaard, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Jessika Soors, Groen, Belgium

Carla Sousa, Socialist Party, Portugal

Zenia Stampe, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark

Brian Stanley, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Chris Steenwegen, Groen, Belgium

Chris Stephens, SNP, United Kingdom

Franciszek Sterczewski, Civic Coalition, Poland

Jo Stevens; Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Secretary; Labour Party; United Kingdom

Alois Stöger, Social Democratic Party, Austria

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Annika Strandhäll, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Lord Paul Strasburger, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Wes Streeting, Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Dr. Wolfgang Strengmann-Kuhn, Green Party, Germany

Tineke Strik, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (the Netherlands)

Ina Strøjer-Schmidt, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Margit Stumpp, Green Party, Germany

Mirosław Suchoń, Civic Coalition, Poland

Iiris Suomela, Green Party, Finland

Simona Suriano, M5S, Italy

Senator Ana Surra, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain

Senator Santiago José Castellà Surribas, Socialist Party, Spain

Tadeja Šuštar, Chair of the Slovenian Parliamentary Friendship Group with the State of Israel, New Slovenia - Christian Democrats, Slovenia

Gabriela Suter, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Gunilla Svantorp, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Håkan Svenneling, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Left Party, Sweden

Rt Hon Sir Desmond Swayne, Former International Development Minister,Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Lord Roger Swinfen, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Adam Szłapka, Civic Coalition, Poland

Ján Szőllős, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities, Slovakia

Senator Farida Tahar, Ecolo, Belgium

Senator Sophie Taille-Polian, Socialist and Republican, France

Marie Tamarelle-Verhaeghe, La République en Marche, France

Sam Tarry, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Jessica Tatti, Die Linke, Germany

Mathias Tegnér, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Lord Robin Teverson, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Alison Thewliss, SNP, United Kingdom

Cécile Thibaut, Ecolo, Belgium

Owen Thompson, SNP, United Kingdom

Richard Thomson, SNP, United Kingdom

Lars Thomsson, Centre Party, Sweden

Jessica Thunander, Left Party, Sweden

Rt Hon Stephen Timms, Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Senator Jean-Claude Tissot, Socialist and Republican, France

Senator Jean-Marc Todeschini, Socialist and Republican, France

Patrizia Toia, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)

Sylvie Tolmont, Socialists, France

Michael Töngi, Green, Switzerland

Lord Graham Tope, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Trine Torp, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Roberto Uriarte Torrealday, Unidas Podemos, Spain

Senator Jean-Louis Tourenne, Socialist and Republican, France

Alain Tourret, La République en Marche, France

Marie Toussaint, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Lorentz Tovatt, Green Party, Sweden

Emilia Töyrä, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Lord David Triesman, Former Foreign Office Minister, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom

Jürgen Trittin, Green Party, Germany

Robert Troy, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Vasiliki Tsouplaki, Left Party, Sweden

Lord Christopher Tugendhat, Former Vice President of the European Commission, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Pauline Tully, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Erkki Tuomioja, Former Foreign Minister, Social Democratic Party, Finland

Nicolas Turquois, Democratic Movement, France

Mathilde Tybring-Gjedde, Conservative Party, Norway

Rt Hon Lord Paul Tyler, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Baroness Pola Uddin, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom

Massimo Ungaro, Italy Viva, Italy

Ernest Urtasun, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Spain)

Senator Julien Uyttendaele, PS, Belgium

Jón Steindór Valdimarsson, Liberal Reform Party, Iceland

Carl Valentin, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark

Boris Vallaud, Spokesperson of the Socialist Party, France

Senator Orry Van de Wauwer, CD&V, Belgium

Kirsten van den Hul, Spokesperson for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Labour Party, the Netherlands

Senator Gaëtan Van Goidsenhoven, MR, Belgium

Stefaan Van Hecke, Groen, Belgium

Marco Van Hees, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Els Van Hoof, Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, CD&V, Belgium

Bram van Ojik, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, GreenLeft, the Netherlands

Vincent Van Quickenborne, Chair of Open Vld faction, Belgium

Joris Vandenbroucke, sp.a, Belgium

Anja Vanrobaeys, sp.a, Belgium

João Vasconcelos, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal

Hilde Vautmans, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Belgium)

Rt Hon Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Victoria Velasquez, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Rafael José Vélez, Socialist Party, Spain

Kris Verduyckt, sp.a, Belgium

Servais Verherstraeten, Chair of CD&V Faction, Belgium

Senator Jean-Pierre Vial, The Republicans, France

Michèle Victory, Socialists, France

Senator Sara Vilà, Catalunya En Comú Podem, Spain

Mai Villadsen, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Nikolaj Villumsen, Vice-Chair of GUE/NGL Group, European Parliament (Denmark)

Marianne Vind, S&D, European Parliament (Denmark)

Maria Vindevoghel, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Daniel Vicente Viondi, Socialist Party, Spain

Kathrin Vogler, Party Spokesperson on Peace Policy, Die Linke, Germany

Alexandra Völker, Social Democratic Party, Sweden

Senator Mei Li Vos, Labour Party, the Netherlands

Dr. Sahra Wagenknecht, Die Linke, Germany

David Wagner, The Left, Luxembourg

Thomas Waitz, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Austria)

Ilona Szatmári Waldau, Left Party, Sweden

Nicolas Walder, Green, Switzerland

Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party, Ireland

Rt. Hon. Lord Jim Wallace of Tankerness, Former Deputy First Minister of Scotland, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Lord William Wallace of Saltaire, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Mark Ward, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Senator Fintan Warfield, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Thierry Warmoes, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Rt Hon Lord Norman Warner, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Rt Hon Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Former Chairman of the Conservative Party and Former Foreign Office Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom

Flavia Wasserfallen, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland

Claudia Webbe, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Cédric Wermuth, Social Democratic Party of Switzerland, Switzerland

Catherine West, Shadow Minister for Europe and Americas, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Åsa Westlund, Chair of the Committee on European Affairs, Social Democratic Party, Swede

Baroness Janet Whitaker, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Philippa Whitford, SNP, United Kingdom

Mick Whitley, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Nadia Whittome, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Céline Widmer, Social Democratic Party of Switzerland, Switzerland

Nicholas Wilkinson, Socialist Left Party, Norway

Hywel Williams, Former Westminster Leader, Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales, United Kingdom

Rt Revd Rt Hon Lord Rowan Williams of Oystermouth, Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Crossbench, United Kingdom

Diarmuid Wilson, Fianna Fáil, Ireland

Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom

Beth Winter, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Lord Stewart Wood of Anfield, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Hubert Wulfranc, Democratic and Republican Left group, France

Violet-Anne Wynne, Sinn Féin, Ireland

Salima Yenbou, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)

Senator Ayse Yigit, PVDA-PTB, Belgium

Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)

Baroness Barbara Young of Old Scone, Labour Party, United Kingdom

Johannes Yrttiaho, Left Alliance, Finland

Senator Richard Yung, La République en Marche, France

Cristina López Zamora, Socialist Party, Spain

Adrian Zandberg, Lewica, Poland

Diego Zardini, PD, Italy

Marcelina Zawisza, Lewica, Poland

Miroslav Žiak, Freedom and Solidarity, Slovakia

Gerhard Zickenheiner, Green Party, Germany

Susanne Zimmer, Independent, Denmark

Sabine Zimmermann, Chairperson of the Committee on Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Die Linke, Germany





