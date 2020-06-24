Opråb fra over 1.000 parlamentarikere: Europa skal stå op imod Trumps mellemøstplaner

DE 1080 UNDERSKRIVERE
Debbie Abrahams, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Malik Ben Achour, PS, Belgium
Tina Acketoft, Liberal Party, Sweden
Senator Fatima Ahallouch, PS, Belgium
Lord Nazir Ahmed, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom
Senator Alberto Airola, M5S, Italy
Hussein al-Taee, Social Democratic Party, Finland
Éric Alauzet, La République en Marche, France
Patricia Blanquer Alcaraz, Socialist Party, Spain
Lord John Alderdice, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Felipe Jesús Sicilia Alférez, Socialist Party, Spain
Senator Alessandro Alfieri, PD, Italy
François Alfonsi, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Amira Mohamed Ali, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany
Rushanara Ali, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Tahir Ali, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Mahir Alkaya, Spokesperson for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Socialist Party, the Netherlands
Senator Josefina Bueno Alonso, Socialist Party, Spain
Lord David Alton of Liverpool, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Patxi López Álvarez, Socialist Party, Spain
Nacho Sánchez Amor, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Luise Amtsberg, Green Party, Germany
Senator Bert Anciaux, sp.a, Belgium
Rt Hon Michael Ancram, the Marquess of Lothian, Former Chairman of the Conservative Party, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Karin Andersen, Socialist Left Party, Norway
Kirsten Normann Andersen, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Theresa Berg Andersen, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Rasmus Andresen, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Lord David Anderson of Ipswich QC, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Barry Andrews, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Ireland)
Chris Andrews, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Eric Andrieu, S&D, European Parliament (France)
Marc Angel, S&D, European Parliament (Luxembourg)
Tonia Antoniazzi, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Cathy Apoureceau-Poly; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Catherine Ardagh, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Maria Arena, Chair of Subcommittee on Human Rights, S&D, European Parliament (Belgium)
Paavo Arhinmäki, Left Alliance, Finland
Rt Hon Baroness Hilary Armstrong of Hill Top, former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Steinunn Þóra Árnadóttir, Left-Green Movement, Iceland
Senator Éliane Assassi; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Mustafa Atici, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Margrete Auken, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Denmark)
Åsmund Aukrust, Labour Party, Norway
Clémentine Autain, La France Insoumise, France
Senator Ivana Bacik, Labour Party, Ireland
Senator Joris Backer, D66, the Netherlands
Christine Badertscher, Green, Switzerland
Annalena Baerbock, Co-Leader of the German Green Party, Germany
Ulrike Bahr, SPD, Germany
Senator Sara Bailac, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Pilar Vallugera Balañà, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Izaskun Bilbao Barandica, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)
Hannah Bardell, SNP, United Kingdom
Paula Barker, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Richard Boyd Barret, Party Leader People Before Profit, Ireland
Angelo Barrile, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Dr. Dietmar Bartsch, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany
André Pinotes Batista, Socialist Party, Portugal
Prof. Stefania Prezioso Batou, Ensemble à Gauche, Switzerland
Marc Baum, The Left, Luxembourg
Margarete Bause, Party Spokesperson on Human Rights, Green Party, Germany
Petra Bayr, Speaker on Development Cooperation, Social Democratic Party, Austria
Lord Jeremy Beecham, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Tiziana Beghin, Non-attached Membert, European Parliament (Italy)
Denis Begic, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Órfhlaith Begley, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom
Senator Esther Benbassa; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Dr. Samuel Bendahan, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Sandra Locher Benguerel, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Brando Benifei, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Rt Hon Hilary Benn, Former International Development Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Baroness Natalie Bennett of Manor Castle, Former Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, Green Party, United Kingdom
Emma Berginger, Green Party, Sweden
Erik Bergkvist, S&D, European Parliament (Sweden)
Ugo Bernalicis, La France insoumise, France
Djuna Bernard, Vice-President of the Green Party, Luxembourg
Jan Bertels, sp.a, Belgium
Anne Valentina Berthelsen, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Dieter Van Besien, Groen, Belgium
Lord Richard Best, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Senator Sabine de Bethune, CD&V, Belgium
Clive Betts, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Stijn Bex, Groen, Belgium
Eva Biaudet, Swedish People’s Party SFP, Finland
Robert Biedroń, S&D, European Parliament (Poland)
Magdalena Biejat, Lewica, Poland
Benoît Biteau, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Mhairi Black, SNP, United Kingdom
Senator Frances Black, Independent, Ireland
Rt Hon Ian Blackford, Westminster Leader, SNP, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Baroness Tessa Blackstone, Former Education Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Ľuboš Blaha, Direction - Social Democracy, Slovakia
Ibán García del Blanco, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Niall Blaney, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Paul Blomfield, Shadow Minister for Brexit and EU Negotiations, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Maryvonne Blondin, Socialist and Republican, France
Michael Bloss, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Baroness Christine Blower, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Crispin Blunt, Former Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Former Minister of State for Prisons, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Senator Éric Bocquet; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Damian Boeselager, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Laura Boldrini, Former President of the Chamber of Deputies, PD, Italy
Manuel Bompard, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)
Marc Botenga, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Belgium)
Vlad-Marius Botoș, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Romania)
Senator Laura Bottici, M5S, Italy
Achraf Bouali, Spokesperson for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, D66, the Netherlands
Senator Georges-Louis Bouchez, Party Leader, MR, Belgium
Nabil Boukili, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Senator Martial Bourquin, Socialist and Republican, France
Senator Michel Boutant, Socialist and Republican, France
Gilles Boyer, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Senator Lynn Boylan, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Tracy Brabin, Shadow Minister for Cultural Industries, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Lord William Bradshaw, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Ben Bradshaw, Former Middle East Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
John Brady, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Mickey Brady, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom
Dr. Helmut Brandstätter, Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, NEOS, Austria
Dr. Franziska Brantner, Parliamentary Secretary of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany
Kathleen Van Brempt, S&D, European Parliament (Belgium)
Leni Breymaier, SPD, Germany
Dr. Milan Brglez, Former Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia, S&D, European Parliament (Slovenia)
Saskia Bricmont, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Belgium)
Baroness Sal Brinton, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Karin Brouwers, CD&V, Belgium
Alan Brown, SNP, United Kingdom
Lyn Brown, Shadow Minister for Prisons and Probation, Labour Party, United Kingdom
James Browne, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Martin Browne, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Rt Hon Lord Malcolm Bruce of Bennachie, Former Chair of the International Development Select Committee, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Agnieszka Brugger, Deputy Chairperson of Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany
Senator Céline Brulin; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Alain Bruneel, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Sylvie Brunet, Vice-Chair of the Renew Europe Group, European Parliament (France)
Karl-Heinz Brunner, SPD, Germany
Rósa Björk Brynjólfsdóttir, Left-Green Movement, Iceland
Senator Maurizio Buccarella, Mixed Group, Italy
Pat Buckley, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Marie-George Buffet, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Birke Bull-Bischoff, Die Linke, Germany
Udo Bullmann, S&D, European Parliament (Germany)
Richard Burgon, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Delara Burkhardt, S&D, European Parliament (Germany)
Gilles Vanden Burre, Ecolo, Belgium
Johan Büser, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Reinhard Bütikofer, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Mary Butler, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Rt Hon Lord Robin Butler of Brockwell, Former Cabinet Secretary, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Kim Buyst, Groen, Belgium
Ian Byrne, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Malcolm Byrne, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Rt Hon Liam Byrne, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Thomas Byrne, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Miguel Ángel González Caballero, Socialist Party, Spain
Jackie Cahill, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Anne Sophie Callesen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark
Kristof Calvo, Chair of Ecolo-Groen Faction, Belgium
Lord Ewen Cameron of Dillington, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord Menzies Campbell of Pittenweem QC, Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Pascal Canfin; Chair of Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety and Former Minister of Development; Renew Europe; European Parliament (France)
Dan Carden, Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Damien Carême, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Lord Alexander Carlile of Berriew CBE QC, Former Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Alistair Carmichael, Spokesperson for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Former Scotland Secretary, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Astrid Carøe, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Valérie Piller Carrard, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Lord Rupert Carrington, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Matt Carthy, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Isabel Carvalhais, S&D, European Parliament (Portugal)
Ana Belén Fernández Casero, Assistant Secretary General of the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Socialist Party, Spain
Pat Casey, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Shane Cassells, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Non-attached Membert, European Parliament (Italy)
Senator Laura Castel, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Zaida Cantera de Castro, Socialist Party, Spain
Anna Cavazzini, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Leïla Chaibi, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)
Baroness Lynda Chalker of Wallasey, former Foreign Office Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Jack Chambers, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Lisa Chambers, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Sarah Champion, Chair of the International Development Select Committee, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Julie Chanson, Ecolo, Belgium
Bambos Charalambous, Shadow Minister for Crime Reduction and Courts, Labour Party, United Kingdom
André Chassaigne, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Joanna Cherry QC, SNP, United Kingdom
Rt Rev the Lord Bishop of Southwark, Christopher Chessun, United Kingdom
Dr. Isabelle Chevalley, Vice-President of the Green Liberal Party, Switzerland
Rt Hon Lord David Chidgey, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Senator Fourat Ben Chikha, Groen, Belgium
Lucia Ciampi, PD, Italy
Sorca Clarke, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Sven Clement, Pirate Party, Luxembourg
Rt Hon Lord Timothy Clement-Jones, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Prof. Christophe Clivaz, Green, Switzerland
Rt Rev the Lord Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth, United Kingdom
Samuel Cogolati, Ecolo, Belgium
Senator Laurence Cohen; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Gaby Colebunders, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Joan Collins, Independents 4 Change, Ireland
Niall Collins, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Senator Pierre-Yves Collombat; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Senator Hélène Conway-Mouret, Socialist and Republican, France
Rose Conway-Walsh, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Éric Coquerel, La France Insoumise, France
Alexis Corbière, La France Insoumise, France
Rt Hon Jeremy Corbyn, Former Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, Labour Party, United Kingdom
David Cormand, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Ignazio Corrao, Non-attached Member, European Parliament (Italy)
Patrick Costello, Green Party, Ireland
Senator Philippe Courard, PS, Belgium
Barry Cowen, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Neil Coyle, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Andrea Cozzolino, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Senator Gerard Craughwell, Independent, Ireland
Senator Stefania Gabriella Anastasia Craxi, Forza Italia, Italy
Barbara Creemers, Groen, Belgium
Réada Cronin, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Dr. Brigitte Crottaz, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Cathal Crowe, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Ollie Crowe, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Seán Crowe, Party Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Yves Cruchten, President of the Luxembourg Socialist Workers’ Party - LSAP, Luxembourg
John Cryer, Chair of the Parliamentary Labour Party, United Kingdom
Katalin Cseh, Vice-Chair of the Renew Europe Group, European Parliament (Hungary)
Ciarán Cuffe, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Ireland)
Éamon Ó Cuív, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Senator Cécile Cukierman; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
David Cullinane, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Inés Granollers Cunillera, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Alex Cunningham, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Rosa D’Amato, Non-attached Member, European Parliament (Italy)
Roberto D’Amico, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Senator Jos D’Haese, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Rt Hon Baroness D’Souza CMG, Former Lord Speaker at the House of Lords, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Greet Daems, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Sevim Dağdelen, Party Spokesperson on Disarmament, Die Linke, Germany
Lucía Muñoz Dalda, Unidas Podemos, Spain
Georges Dallemagne, cdH, Belgium
Jakop Dalunde, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Sweden)
Mark Daly, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Pa Daly, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Paul Daly, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Maria Dantas, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Senator Ronan Dantec, European Democratic and Social Rally, France
Senator Yves Daudigny, Socialist and Republican, France
Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey, Acting Leader, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Wayne David, Shadow Middle East Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Aidan Davitt, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Martyn Day, SNP, United Kingdom
Severine De Laveleye, Ecolo, Belgium
Denis de la Reussille, Swiss Party of Labour, Switzerland
Fabio De Masi, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany
Dr. Daniela De Ridder, Deputy Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, SPD, Germany
Petra de Sutter, Chair of Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Belgium)
Pedro Bacelar de Vasconcelos, Socialist Party, Portugal
Wouter De Vriendt, Groen, Belgium
Steven De Vuyst, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Dr. Diether Dehm, Die Linke, Germany
Karina Lorentzen Dehnhardt, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Jean-Marc Delizée, PS, Belgium
Karima Delli, Chair of Committee on Transport and Tourism, Greens, European Parliament (France)
Senator Kurt Deloor, sp.a, Belgium
Senator Mark Demesmaeker, N-VA, Belgium
Senator Rodrigue Demeuse, Ecolo, Belgium
Özlem Alev Demirel, Vice-Chair of Subcommittee on Security and Defence, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Germany)
Melissa Depraetere, sp.a, Belgium
Lord Meghnad Desai, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Cormac Devlin, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Pierre Dharréville, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Boris Dittrich, D66, the Netherlands
Senator Philippe Dodrimont, MR, Belgium
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Adrian Octavian Dohotaru, Independent, Romania
Paul Donnelly, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Stephen Donnelly, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Allan Dorans, SNP, United Kingdom
Katja Dörner, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany
Jacqueline Dubois, La République en Marche, France
Lord Alf Dubs, Former Northern Ireland Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Jean-Paul Dufrègne, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Frédérique Dumas, Liberties and Territories, France
Laurence Dumont, Socialists, France
Senator Jérôme Durain, Socialist and Republican, France
Pascal Durand, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Pia Olsen Dyhr, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Chair, Former Minister of Trade and Investments and Transport, Denmark
Kurt Egger, Green, Switzerland
Yana Chiara Ehm, M5S, Italy
Petter Eide, Socialist Left Party, Norway
Logi Einarsson, Chairman of the Social Democratic Alliance, Iceland
Uffe Elbæk, Independent, Former Minister of Culture, Denmark
Gloria Elizo, Third Vice President of the Congress of Deputies, Unidas Podemos, Spain
Julie Elliott, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Dessie Ellis, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Stéphanie Empain, Green Party, Luxembourg
Janine Alm Ericson, Spokesperson for Foreign Relations, Green Party, Sweden
Åsa Eriksson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Nadia Essayan, Democratic Movement, France
Erik Ezelius, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Yasmin Fahimi, SPD, Germany
Tanja Fajon, S&D, European Parliament (Slovenia)
Elisabeth Falkhaven, Green Party, Sweden
Mairéad Farrell, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Laurence Farreng, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Angelo Farrugia, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Labour, Malta
Stephen Farry, Deputy Leader Alliance Party of Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Stefano Fassina, Liberi e Uguali, Italy
Elsa Faucillon, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Olivier Faure, First Secretary of the Socialist Party, France
Aylin Fazelian, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Seán Ó Fearghail, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Marion Fellows, SNP, United Kingdom
María Isaura Leal Fernández, Chair of the Committee on Justice, Socialist Party, Spain
Giuseppe Ferrandino, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Senator Gianluca Ferrara, M5S, Italy
Margaret Ferrier, SNP, United Kingdom
Caroline Fiat, La France Insoumise, France
Senator Martine Filleul, Socialist and Republican, France
John Finucane, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom
Beat Flach, Green - Liberal, Switzerland
André Flahaut, PS, Belgium
Joe Flaherty, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Sean Fleming, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Eva Flyvholm, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Norma Foley, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Lotta Johnsson Fornarve, Left Party, Sweden
Kenneth G Forslund, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Rt Rev, the Lord Bishop of Portsmouth, Christopher Foster, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord Don Foster of Bath, Former Communities and Local Government Minister, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Vicky Foxcroft, Shadow Disability Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Cindy Franssen, EPP, European Parliament (Belgium)
Senator André Frédéric, PS, Belgium
Dr. Claudia Friedl, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Niels Fuglsang, S&D, European Parliament (Denmark)
Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Tamara Funiciello, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Sylvia Gabelmann, Die Linke, Germany
Mario Galea, Partit Nazzjonalista, Malta
Robbie Gallagher, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Iratxe García-Pérez, President of the S&D Group, European Parliament (Spain)
Maria Gardfjell, Green Party, Sweden
Rt Hon Lord Edward Garnier QC, Former Solicitor General, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Senator Paul Gavan, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Fabien Gay; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Kai Gehring, Green Party, Germany
Stefan Gelbhaar, Green Party, Germany
Anne Genetet, La République en Marche, France
Sven Giegold, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom
Georges Gilkinet, Ecolo, Belgium
Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Alicia Homs Ginel, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Diana Riba i Giner, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Spain)
Joël Giraud, La République en Marche, France
Raphaël Glucksmann, S&D, European Parliament (France)
Lord David Goddard, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Lord Peter Goldsmith QC, Former Attorney General, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Julio Navalpotro Gómez, Socialist Party, Spain
Senator Guillaume Gontard; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Mónica Silvana González, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany
Daria Gosek-Popiolek, Lewica, Poland
Jette Gottlieb, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Baroness Mary Goudie, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Thomas Gould, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Nathalie Goulet, Centrist Union, France
Sandro Gozi, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Gusty Graas, Democratic Party - DP, Luxembourg
Luís Graça, Socialist Party, Portugal
Lord Michael Grade of Yarmouth, former Chairman of the BBC, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Patrick Grady, SNP, United Kingdom
Richard Graham, Chair of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Senator Adelina Escandell Grases, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Senator Michelle Gréaume; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Lord Tony Greaves, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Lord Andrew Green of Deddington, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Lilian Greenwood, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Markéta Gregorová, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Czech Republic)
Chiara Gribaudo, PD, Italy
Reverend Lord Leslie Griffiths of Burry Port, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord Bruce Grocott, Former Government Chief Whip in the House of Lords, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Claude Gruffat, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Erhard Grundl, Green Party, Germany
Elisabetta Gualmini, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Alfredo Sancho Guardia, Socialist Party, Spain
Francisco Guerreiro, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Portugal)
Bernard Guetta, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
María Guijarro, Spokesperson for Development Cooperation, Socialist Party, Spain
Sylvie Guillaume, S&D, European Parliament (France)
Johnny Guirke, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Bjarkey Olsen Gunnarsdóttir, Left-Green Movement, Iceland
Björn Leví Gunnarsson, Pirate Party, Iceland
Marina Carobbio Guscetti, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Elin Gustafsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Jytte Guteland, S&D, European Parliament (Sweden)
Helena Caballero Gutiérrez, Socialist Party, Spain
Andrew Gwynne, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Barbara Gysi, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Dr. Gregor Gysi, Party Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Die Linke, Germany
Bertel Haarder; Liberal Party (Venstre); Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee; Former Minister of Internal Affairs, Education, Culture, among other ministerial positions; Denmark
Robert Habeck, Co-leader of the German Green Party, Germany
Senator Pippa Hackett PhD, Green Party, Ireland
Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord Peter Hain; Former Northern Ireland Secretary, Wales Secretary, and Middle East Minister; Labour Party; United Kingdom
Anja Hajduk, Deputy Chairperson of Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany
Per-Arne Håkansson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Lars Haltbrekken, Socialist Left Party, Norway
Fabian Hamilton, Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Thomas Hammarberg, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Brahim Hammouche, Democratic Movement, France
Baroness Sally Hamwee, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Claire Hanna, Social Democratic & Labour Party, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord David Hannay of Chiswick, Former Foreign Office Permanent Representative to the UN and the EU, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Heike Hänsel, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Die Linke, Germany
Christophe Hansen, EPP, European Parliament (Luxembourg)
Svein Roald Hansen, Labour Party, Norway
Camilla Hansén, Green Party, Sweden
Neale Hanvey, SNP, United Kingdom
Bryndís Haraldsdóttir, Deputy Speaker of Althingi, Independence Party, Iceland
Baroness Angela Harris, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Lord Toby Harris of Haringey, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Satu Hassi, Chairperson of the Grand Committee, Green Party, Finland
Seán Haughey, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Heidi Hautala, Vice-President of the European Parliament, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Finland)
Lord Alan Haworth of Fisherfield, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Helen Hayes, Shadow Minister for the Cabinet Office, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Baroness Helene Hayman, Former Lord Speaker at the House of Lords, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Sir Oliver Heald QC, Former Solicitor General, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Rt Hon John Healey, Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Raoul Hedebouw, Chair of PVDA-PTB Faction, Belgium
Gabriela Heinrich, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, SPD, Germany
Drew Hendry, SNP, United Kingdom
Lord John Hendy QC, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Antoine Hermant, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Dr. Eva Herzog, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Senator Alice Mary Higgins, Independent, Ireland
Mike Hill, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Wera Hobhouse, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Dame Margaret Hodge, Former Universities Minister and Former Children’s Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Baroness Fiona Hodgson of Abinger CBE, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Sharon Hodgson, Shadow Minister for Veterans, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Soetkin Hoessen, Groen, Belgium
Senator Annie Hoey, Labour Party, Ireland
Dr. Anton Hofreiter, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany
Kate Hollern, Shadow Minister for Local Government, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Baroness Sheila Clare Hollins, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Jens Holm, Left Party, Sweden
Pär Holmgren, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Sweden)
Rt Rev, the Lord Bishop of Salisbury, Nicholas Holtham, United Kingdom
Karsten Hønge, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Veronika Honkasalo, Left Alliance, Finland
Meira Hot, Social Democrats, Slovenia
Neasa Hourigan, Green Party, Ireland
Rt Hon Lord Michael Howard of Lympne CH, QC, Former Leader of the Conservative Party, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Lord Howell of Guildford, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Brendan Howlin, Labour Party, Ireland
Andrej Hunko, Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Group, Party Spokesperson on European Policy, Die Linke, Germany
Baptiste Hurni, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Imran Hussain, Shadow Minister for Employment Rights and Protections, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Baroness Meral Hussein-Ece, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Peder Hvelplund, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Henning Hyllested, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Lord Raymond Hylton, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Evin Incir, S&D, European Parliament (Sweden)
Rt Rev, the Lord Bishop of Worcester, John Inge, United Kingdom
Julio Del Valle de Iscar, Socialist Party, Spain
Yannick Jadot, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Dieter Janecek, Green Party, Germany
Baroness Barbara Janke, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Beat Jans, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Caroline Janvier, La République en Marche, France
Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Ulla Jelpke, Die Linke, Germany
Marianne Jelved, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Former Minister of Economy and Culture, Denmark
Karin Jiroflée, sp.a, Belgium
Ola Johansson, Centre Party, Sweden
Dame Diana Johnson, Former Education Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Kim Johnson, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Baroness Judith Jolly, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Senator Bernard Jomier, Socialist and Republican, France
Bruno Joncour, Democratic Movement, France
Rt Hon David Jones, Former Wales Secretary and Brexit Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Baroness Jenny Jones of Moulsecoomb, Green Party, United Kingdom
Susana Sumelzo Jordán, Chair of the Committee on the European Union, Socialist Party, Spain
Jan E. Jørgensen, Liberal Party (Venstre), Denmark
Irena Joveva, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Slovenia)
Régis Juanico, Socialists, France
Rt Hon Lord Frank Judd, Former Foreign Office Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Christian Juhl, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Hubert Julien-Laferrière; Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity; France
Sébastien Jumel, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Senator Patrick Kanner, President of the Socialist and Republican Group at the Senate, France
Sadet Karabulut, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Socialist Party, the Netherlands
Senator Farah Karimi, GreenLeft, the Netherlands
Mikko Kärnä, Centre Party, Finland
Kari Elisabeth Kaski, Socialist Left Party, Norway
Senator Claudine Kauffmann, unregistered, France
Juho Kautto, Left Alliance, Finland
Uwe Kekeritz, Party Spokesperson on Cooperation and Development, Green Party, Germany
Billy Kelleher, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Ireland)
Ska Keller, Co-President of the Greens/EFA Group, European Parliament (Germany)
Alan Kelly, Leader of the Irish Labour Party, Ireland
Baroness Helena Kennedy of The Shaws QC, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Yannick Kerlogot, La République en Marche, France
Claire Kerrane, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Éric Kerrouche, Socialist and Republican, France
Dr. Achim Kessler, Die Linke, Germany
Katja Keul, Green Party, Germany
Afzal Khan, Shadow Deputy Leader of the Commons, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Zakia Khattabi, Ecolo, Belgium
Ruben Kidde, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark
Rt Hon Lord John Kilclooney, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Kimmo Kiljunen, Social Democratic Party, Finland
Rt Hon Lord Neil Kinnock, Former Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition, Former Vice President of the European Commision, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Stephen Kinnock, Shadow Minister for Asia and Pacific, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Katja Kipping, Die Linke, Germany
Meryame Kitir, Chair of sp.a Faction, Belgium
Mai Kivelä, Left Alliance, Finland
Cansel Kiziltepe, SPD, Germany
Pau Marí Klose, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Congress of Deputies, Socialist Party, Spain
Rt Hon Lord Jim Knight of Weymouth, former Minister for Schools and Learning, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Ewa Kołodziej, Civic Coalition, Poland
Maciej Konieczny, Lewica, Poland
Anna Kontula, Left Alliance, Finland
František Kopřiva, Pirate Party, Czech Republic
Sylvia Kotting-Uhl; Chairperson of the Committee on the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety; Green Party; Germany
Alice Kuhnke, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Sweden)
Johan Kvarnström, Social Democratic Party, Finland
Merja Kyllönen, Left Alliance, Finland
Senator Joël Labbé, European Democratic and Social Rally, France
Bastien Lachaud, La France Insoumise, France
Christophe Lacroix, PS, Belgium
John Lahart, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales, United Kingdom
Aurore Lalucq, S&D, European Parliament (France)
François-Michel Lambert, Liberties and Territories, France
Philippe Lamberts, Co-President of the Greens/EFA Group, European Parliament (Belgium)
Senator Annick Lambrecht, sp.a, Belgium
Senator Élisabeth Lamure, The Republicans, France
Katrin Langensiepen, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Nahima Lanjri, CD&V, Belgium
Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Mohamed Laqhila, Democratic Movement, France
Michel Larive, La France Insoumise, France
Pierre Larrouturou, S&D, European Parliament (France)
Dag Larsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Hillevi Larsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Philippe Latombe, Democratic Movement, France
Senator Pierre Laurent; Vice-President of the Commission of Foreign Affairs and Defense; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Ian Lavery, Labour Party, United Kingdom
James Lawless, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Adrián Vázquez Lázara, Chair of Committee on Legal Affairs, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)
Senator Jean-Yves Leconte, Socialist Party, France
Jean-Paul Lecoq, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Lord John Lee of Trafford, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Sven Lehmann, Green Party, Germany
Senator Xoaquín Fernández Leiceaga, Socialist Party, Spain
Sabine Leidig, Die Linke, Germany
Senator Laure Lekane, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Steffi Lemke, Parliamentary Secretary of the Parliamentary Group, Green Party, Germany
Senator Laurent Léonard, PS, Belgium
Senator Claudine Lepage, Socialist Party, France
Senator Joan Lerma, Socialist Party, Spain
Christian Levrat, President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Clive Lewis, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Lord Roger Liddle, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Martin Lidegaard, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Chairman for the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denmark
Stefan Liebich, Die Linke, Germany
Senator Marie-Noëlle Lienemann, Socialist and Republican, France
Teres Lindberg, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Stinus Lindgreen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark
Dr. Tobias Lindner, Party Spokesperson on Security Policy, Green Party, Germany
Jan Lipavský, Pirate Party, Czech Republic
Baroness Ruth Lister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Tony Lloyd, Former Foreign Office Minister, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Pia Lohikoski, Left Alliance, Finland
Nathalie Loiseau, Chair of Subcommittee on Security and Defence, Former Minister for European Affairs, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Secretary of State for Education, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Lord Raj Loomba CBE, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Adriana Maldonado López, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Javi López, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Maribel García López, Socialist Party, Spain
Tim Loughton, Former Children’s Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Caroline Lucas, Former Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, Green Party, United Kingdom
César Luena, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Rosa Lund, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Rune Lund, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Kerstin Lundgren, Spokesperson for Foreign Relations, Centre Party, Sweden
Audun Lysbakken, Leader of the Socialist Left Party, Norway
Kenny MacAskill, Former Justice Secretary in the Scottish Government, SNP, United Kingdom
Chris MacManus, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Ireland)
Angus MacNeil, SNP, United Kingdom
Marc MacSharry, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Shabana Mahmood, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Pierre-Yves Maillard, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Senator Alessandra Maiorino, M5S, Italy
Jacques Maire, La République en Marche, France
Pierfrancesco Majorino, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Seema Malhotra, Shadow Minister for Employment, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Magnus Manhammar, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Francesca La Marca, PD, Italy
Catarina Marcelino, Socialist Party, Portugal
Baroness Kishwer Falkner of Margravine, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom
Charles Margue, Green Party, Luxembourg
Senator Didier Marie, Socialist and Republican, France
Senator Giovanni Marilotti, M5S, Italy
Jacob Mark, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Erik Marquardt, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Ada Marra, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Min Li Marti, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Samira Marti, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Micheál Martin, Party Leader Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Senator Javier de Lucas Martín, Socialist Party, Spain
Senator France Masai, Ecolo, Belgium
Rachel Maskell, Shadow Minister for Voluntary Sector and Charities, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Paul John Maskey, Sinn Féin, United Kingdom
Chris Matheson, Shadow Minister for Media, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Christoph Matschie, SPD, Germany
Paulina Matysiak, Lewica, Poland
Senator Rachel Mazuir, Socialist and Republican, France
Paul McAuliffe, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Senator Elisha McCallion, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Kerry McCarthy, Shadow Minister for Green Transport, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin, Ireland
Stewart McDonald, SNP, United Kingdom
Stuart McDonald, SNP, United Kingdom
Rt Hon John McDonnell, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Michael McDowell, Independent, Ireland
Michael McGrath, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
John McGuinness, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Catherine McKinnell, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Anne McLaughlin, SNP, United Kingdom
John McNally, SNP, United Kingdom
Baroness Molly Meacher, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Ian Mearns, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Nora Mebarek, S&D, European Parliament (France)
Karen Melchior, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Denmark)
Jean-Luc Mélenchon, President of La France Insoumise Group at the National Assembly, France
Lord Jon Mendelsohn, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Franck Menonville, European Democratic and Social Rally Group, France
Sofie Merckx, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Peter Mertens, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Senator Michelle Meunier, Socialist and Republican, France
Mattea Meyer, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Baroness Sue Miller of Chilthorne Domer, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Martina Michels, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Germany)
Senator Alexander Miesen, MR, Belgium
Navendu Mishra, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Aleksander Miszalski, Civic Coalition, Poland
Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell, Former International Development Secretary, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Denise Mitchell, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Lord Parry Mitchell, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Falko Mohrs, SPD, Germany
Paul Molac, Liberties and Territories, France
Charlotte Broman Mølbæk, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Fabian Molina, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Ola Möller, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Carol Monaghan, SNP, United Kingdom
Lord John Monks, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Layla Moran, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Jean-Baptiste Moreau, La République en Marche, France
Isabel Moreira, Socialist Party, Portugal
Vicent Manuel Sarrià Morell, Socialist Party, Spain
Agustín Zamarrón Moreno, Socialist Party, Spain
Alessandra Moretti, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Baroness Sally Morgan of Huyton, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Florence Morlighem, La République en Marche, France
Grahame Morris, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Joana Mortágua, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal
Nadia Moscufo, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Simon Moutquin, Ecolo, Belgium
Niema Movassat, Die Linke, Germany
Aindrias Moynihan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Michael Moynihan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Senator Rebecca Moynihan, Labour Party, Ireland
Claudia Müller, Green Party, Germany
Signe Munk, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Isabel García Muñoz, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Imelda Munster, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Martina Munz, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Alejandro Soler Mur, Socialist Party, Spain
Ruairi Ó Murchú, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats, Ireland
Eugene Murphy, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
James Murray, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Markus Mustajärvi, Left Alliance, Finland
Johnny Mythen, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Sébastien Nadot; Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity; France
Arne Nævra, Socialist Left Party, Norway
Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Laila Naraghi, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Javier Nart, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)
Ged Nash, Labour Party, Ireland
Zaklin Nastic, Party Spokesperson on Human Rights, Die Linke, Germany
František Navrkal, Pirate Party, Czech Republic
Samira Nawa, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark
Matjaž Nemec, Chair of the Intelligence and Security Oversight Commission, Social Democrats, Slovenia
Senator Samuel Nemes, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Senator Riccardo Nencini, Italia Viva - PSI, Italy
Dr. Ingrid Nestle, Green Party, Germany
Baroness Julia Neuberger, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Hannah Neumann, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Rt Hon Baroness Pauline Neville-Jones, Former Security and Counter Terrorism Minister and Former Chair of the British Joint Intelligence Committee, ConservativeParty, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord Dick Newby, Liberal Democrats Leader in the House of Lords, United Kingdom
Gavin Newlands, SNP, United Kingdom
Charlotte Nichols, Labour Party, United Kingdom
John Nicolson, SNP, United Kingdom
Sofie Carsten Nielsen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Former Minister of Education and Science, Denmark
Pyry Niemi, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Dietmar Nietan, SPD, Germany
Thomas Nord, Die Linke, Germany
Rickard Nordin, Centre Party, Sweden
Roger Nordmann, President of the Social Democrat Group of the Swiss Parliament, Switzerland
Rasmus Nordqvist, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Alex Norris, Shadow Minister for Public Health and Patient Safety, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator David Norris, Father of the House, Seanad, Independent, Ireland
Rt Hon Baroness Lindsay Northovers, Spokesperson for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in the House of Lords, Liberal Democrat, United Kingdom
Eric Nussbaumer, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Darragh O’Brian, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Joe O’Brien, Green Party, Ireland
Cian O’Callaghan, Social Democrats, Ireland
Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
James O’Connor, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Willie O’Dea, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Denis O’Donovan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Brendan O’Hara, SNP, United Kingdom
Fiona O’Loughlin, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Pauline O’Reilly, Party Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Trade, Green Party, Ireland
Darren O’Rourke, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Christopher O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Grace O’Sullivan, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Ireland)
Ned O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Pádraig O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Lord Jonny Oates, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Danièle Obono, La France Insoumise, France
Halime Oguz, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Carina Ohlsson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Riccardo Olgiati, M5S, Italy
Begoña Nasarre Oliva, Socialist Party, Spain
Kathrine Olldag, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark
Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Jasenko Omanovic, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Younous Omarjee, Chair of Committee on Regional Development, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)
Chi Onwurah; Shadow Minister for Science, Labour Party, Research and Digital; United Kingdom
Daniel Senderos Oraá, Socialist Party, Spain
Matteo Orfini, PD, Italy
Matthieu Orphelin; President of the Group Ecology, Democracy, Solidarity; France
Kate Osamor, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Kate Osborne, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Morten Østergaard; Social Liberal Party (De Radikale); Chair, Former Minister of Economy and Internal Affairs, Taxation, and Research and Innovation; Denmark
Senator Pierre Ouzoulias; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Taiwo Owatemi, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Sarah Owen, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Cem Özdemir, Chairman of the Committee on Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Green Party, Germany
Aydan Özoğuz, SPD, Germany
Alberto Pagani, PD, Italy
Erasmo Palazzotto, Liberi e Uguali, Italy
Mathilde Panot, La France Insoumise, France
Isabelle Pasquier-Eichenberger, Green, Switzerland
Luca Pastorino, Liberi e Uguali, Italy
Rt Hon Lord Chris Patten of Barnes, Former Chairman of the Conservative Party and Former European Commissioner for External Affairs, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Jutta Paulus, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Germany)
Lisa Paus, Green Party, Germany
Mikuláš Peksa, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Czech Republic)
Anne-Sophie Pelletier, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (France)
Lord Thomas Pendry, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Mario Perantoni, M5S, Italy
Ariagona González Pérez, Socialist Party, Spain
Senator Marie-Françoise Pérol-Dumont, Socialist and Republican, France
Kira Peter-Hansen, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Denmark)
Morten Helveg Petersen, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Denmark)
Rasmus Helveg Petersen, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Former Minister of Climate and Energy and International Development, Denmark
Björn Petersson, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Senator Vito Rosario Petrocelli, Chairman Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigration, M5S, Italy
Baroness Kathryn Pinnock of Cleckheaton, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Tobias Pflüger, Deputy Head of the Party, Die Linke, Germany
Jess Phillips, Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Bernat Picornell, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Giuditta Pini, PD, Italy
Kati Piri, Vice-President Responsible for Foreign Affairs of S&D Group, European Parliament (the Netherlands)
Giuliano Pisapia, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Paulo Pisco, Socialist Party, Portugal
Lilianne Ploumen, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Labour Party, the Netherlands
Dr. François Pointet, Green - Liberal, Switzerland
Filiz Polat, Green Party, Germany
Bérengère Poletti, Republicans, France
Yasmine Posio, Left Party, Sweden
Dominique Potier, Socialists, France
Gerardo Pisarello Prados, First Secretary of the Congress of Deputies, Catalunya En Comú Podem, Spain
Prof. Katharina Prelicz-Huber, Green, Switzerland
Senator Angèle Préville, Socialist and Republican, France
Thomas Pringle, Independent, Ireland
Ondřej Profant, Pirate Party, Czech Republic
Kolbeinn Óttarsson Proppé, Left-Green Movement, Iceland
Loïc Prudhomme, La France Insoumise, France
Senator Christine Prunaud; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Mar García Puig, Catalunya En Comú Podem, Spain
Joan Josep Nuet Pujals, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Jon Pult, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
José Manuel Pureza, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal
Lord Jeremy Purvis of Tweed, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Valentine Python, Green, Switzerland
Lia Quartapelle, PD, Italy
Adrien Quatennens, La France Insoumise, France
Noemí Villagrasa Quero, First Secretary of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Socialist Party, Spain
Rt Hon Baroness Joyce Quin, Former Minister for Europe, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Maurice Quinlivan, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Alexandre Quintanilha, Socialist Party, Portugal
Yasmin Qureshi, Shadow Minister for International Development, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Dr. Sascha Raabe, Party Spokesperson on Cooperation and Development, SPD, Germany
Anne Rabbitte, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Fausto Raciti, PD, Italy
María Soraya Rodríguez Ramos, Former Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Spain)
Richard Ramos, Democratic Movement, France
Senator Roberto Rampi, PD, Italy
Søren Egge Rasmussen, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Paul Rechsteiner, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Lord Christopher Rennard, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Muriel Ressiguier, La France Insoumise, France
Mathias Reynard, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Tiago Barbosa Ribeiro, Socialist Party, Portugal
Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Laurence Fehlmann Rielle, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Bernd Riexinger, Head of the Party, Die Linke, Germany
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour Party, Ireland
Dominique Riquet, Vice-Chair of the Renew Europe Group, European Parliament (France)
Michèle Rivasi, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Franco Roberti, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Rt Hon Liz Saville Roberts, Westminster Leader, Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord George Robertson of Port Ellen, Former Defence Secretary and Secretary General of NATO, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Pedro Rodrigues, Partido Social Democrata, PSD, Portugal
Inmaculada Rodríguez-Piñero, Chair of Conference of Delegation Chairs, Former Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Planning, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Senator Gilbert Roger; Vice-President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces; Socialist and Republican; France
Jens Rohde, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark
Sophie Rohonyi, Défi, Belgium
Enrique Santiago Romero, Spokesperson for the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Unidas Podemos, Spain
Caroline Roose, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Monika Rosa, Civic Coalition, Poland
Tabea Rößner, Green Party, Germany
Claudia Roth, Vice President of Bundestag, Green Party, Germany
Franziska Roth, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Dr. Manuela Rottmann, Green Party, Germany
Gwendal Rouillard, La République en Marche, France
Fabien Roussel, Democratic and Republican Left Group, France
Rt Hon Baroness Janet Royall of Blaisdon, Former Leader of the House of Lords and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Lynn Ruane, Independent, Ireland
Eider Gardiazábal Rubial, S&D, European Parliament (Spain)
Sabine Rubin, La France Insoumise, France
Carmen Baños Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain
Esther Padilla Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain
Idoia Villanueva Ruiz, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Spain)
María Luisa Vilches Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain
Yolanda Seva Ruiz, Socialist Party, Spain
Senator Alessandro Ruotolo, Mixed Group, Italy
Patricia Ryan, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Helene Ryckmans, Ecolo, Belgium
Senator José Asensi Sabater, Socialist Party, Spain
Sofia Sakorafa, Deputy Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament, ΜέΡΑ25, Greece
Alex Agius Saliba, S&D, European Parliament (Malta)
Marta Rosique i Saltor, Spokesperson for the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, Socialist Party, Spain
Alfred Sant, S&D, European Parliament (Malta)
Isabel Santos, S&D, European Parliament (Portugal)
Jussi Saramo, Left Alliance, Finland
Hanna Sarkkinen, Left Alliance, Finland
Doriana Sarli, M5S, Italy
Joan Margall Sastre, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Anna-Caren Sätherberg, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Mounir Satouri, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Hervé Saulignac, Socialists, France
Senator Pascal Savoldelli; Communist, Republican, Citizen, and Ecologist Group; France
Lucia Scanu, M5S, Italy
Christel Schaldemose, S&D, European Parliament (Denmark)
Senator Prof. Stefan Schennach, Social Democratic Party, Austria
Andreas Schieder, S&D, European Parliament (Austria)
Sarah Schlitz, Ecolo, Belgium
Dr. Frithjof Schmidt, Green Party, Germany
Stefan Schmidt, Green Party, Germany
Helmut Scholz, GUE/NGL, European Parliament (Germany)
Baroness Rosalind Scott of Needham Market, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Ursula Schneider Schüttel, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Ben Segers, sp.a, Belgium
Stéphane Séjourné, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Andrew Selous, Second Church Estates Commissioner, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Matti Semi, Left Alliance, Finland
Jean-Bernard Sempastous, La République en Marche, France
Naz Shah, Shadow Minister for Community Cohesion, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Virendra Sharma, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Baroness Shas Sheehan, International Development Spokesperson in the House of Lords, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Tommy Sheppard, SNP, United Kingdom
Seán Sherlock, Labour Party, Ireland
Senator Marie Sherlock, Labour Party, Ireland
Sikandar Siddique, Independent, Denmark
Steingrímur J. Sigfússon, Speaker of Althingi, Left-Green Movement, Iceland
Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, D66, the Netherlands
Jonas Sjöstedt, Party Leader of the Left Party, Sweden
Pernille Skipper, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Andy Slaughter, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Massimiliano Smeriglio, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Krzysztof Śmiszek, Lewica, Poland
Brendan Smith, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Brid Smith, People Before Profit, Ireland
Duncan Smith, Labour Party, Ireland
Jeff Smith, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Niamh Smyth, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Linda Snecker, Left Party, Sweden
Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Pedro Filipe Soares, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal
Alex Sobel, Shadow Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Torstein Tvedt Solberg, Labour Party, Norway
Lord Clive Soley, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Jakob Sølvhøj, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Carlo Sommaruga, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Søren Søndergaard, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Jessika Soors, Groen, Belgium
Carla Sousa, Socialist Party, Portugal
Zenia Stampe, Social-Liberal Party (De Radikale), Denmark
Brian Stanley, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Chris Steenwegen, Groen, Belgium
Chris Stephens, SNP, United Kingdom
Franciszek Sterczewski, Civic Coalition, Poland
Jo Stevens; Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Secretary; Labour Party; United Kingdom
Alois Stöger, Social Democratic Party, Austria
Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Annika Strandhäll, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Lord Paul Strasburger, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Wes Streeting, Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Dr. Wolfgang Strengmann-Kuhn, Green Party, Germany
Tineke Strik, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (the Netherlands)
Ina Strøjer-Schmidt, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Margit Stumpp, Green Party, Germany
Mirosław Suchoń, Civic Coalition, Poland
Iiris Suomela, Green Party, Finland
Simona Suriano, M5S, Italy
Senator Ana Surra, Republican Left of Catalonia, Spain
Senator Santiago José Castellà Surribas, Socialist Party, Spain
Tadeja Šuštar, Chair of the Slovenian Parliamentary Friendship Group with the State of Israel, New Slovenia - Christian Democrats, Slovenia
Gabriela Suter, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Gunilla Svantorp, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Håkan Svenneling, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Left Party, Sweden
Rt Hon Sir Desmond Swayne, Former International Development Minister,Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Lord Roger Swinfen, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Adam Szłapka, Civic Coalition, Poland
Ján Szőllős, Ordinary People and Independent Personalities, Slovakia
Senator Farida Tahar, Ecolo, Belgium
Senator Sophie Taille-Polian, Socialist and Republican, France
Marie Tamarelle-Verhaeghe, La République en Marche, France
Sam Tarry, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Jessica Tatti, Die Linke, Germany
Mathias Tegnér, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Lord Robin Teverson, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Alison Thewliss, SNP, United Kingdom
Cécile Thibaut, Ecolo, Belgium
Owen Thompson, SNP, United Kingdom
Richard Thomson, SNP, United Kingdom
Lars Thomsson, Centre Party, Sweden
Jessica Thunander, Left Party, Sweden
Rt Hon Stephen Timms, Former Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Senator Jean-Claude Tissot, Socialist and Republican, France
Senator Jean-Marc Todeschini, Socialist and Republican, France
Patrizia Toia, S&D, European Parliament (Italy)
Sylvie Tolmont, Socialists, France
Michael Töngi, Green, Switzerland
Lord Graham Tope, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Trine Torp, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Roberto Uriarte Torrealday, Unidas Podemos, Spain
Senator Jean-Louis Tourenne, Socialist and Republican, France
Alain Tourret, La République en Marche, France
Marie Toussaint, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Lorentz Tovatt, Green Party, Sweden
Emilia Töyrä, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Lord David Triesman, Former Foreign Office Minister, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom
Jürgen Trittin, Green Party, Germany
Robert Troy, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Vasiliki Tsouplaki, Left Party, Sweden
Lord Christopher Tugendhat, Former Vice President of the European Commission, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Pauline Tully, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Erkki Tuomioja, Former Foreign Minister, Social Democratic Party, Finland
Nicolas Turquois, Democratic Movement, France
Mathilde Tybring-Gjedde, Conservative Party, Norway
Rt Hon Lord Paul Tyler, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Baroness Pola Uddin, Non-affiliated, United Kingdom
Massimo Ungaro, Italy Viva, Italy
Ernest Urtasun, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Spain)
Senator Julien Uyttendaele, PS, Belgium
Jón Steindór Valdimarsson, Liberal Reform Party, Iceland
Carl Valentin, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark
Boris Vallaud, Spokesperson of the Socialist Party, France
Senator Orry Van de Wauwer, CD&V, Belgium
Kirsten van den Hul, Spokesperson for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Labour Party, the Netherlands
Senator Gaëtan Van Goidsenhoven, MR, Belgium
Stefaan Van Hecke, Groen, Belgium
Marco Van Hees, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Els Van Hoof, Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, CD&V, Belgium
Bram van Ojik, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, GreenLeft, the Netherlands
Vincent Van Quickenborne, Chair of Open Vld faction, Belgium
Joris Vandenbroucke, sp.a, Belgium
Anja Vanrobaeys, sp.a, Belgium
João Vasconcelos, Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal
Hilde Vautmans, Renew Europe, European Parliament (Belgium)
Rt Hon Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Victoria Velasquez, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Rafael José Vélez, Socialist Party, Spain
Kris Verduyckt, sp.a, Belgium
Servais Verherstraeten, Chair of CD&V Faction, Belgium
Senator Jean-Pierre Vial, The Republicans, France
Michèle Victory, Socialists, France
Senator Sara Vilà, Catalunya En Comú Podem, Spain
Mai Villadsen, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Nikolaj Villumsen, Vice-Chair of GUE/NGL Group, European Parliament (Denmark)
Marianne Vind, S&D, European Parliament (Denmark)
Maria Vindevoghel, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Daniel Vicente Viondi, Socialist Party, Spain
Kathrin Vogler, Party Spokesperson on Peace Policy, Die Linke, Germany
Alexandra Völker, Social Democratic Party, Sweden
Senator Mei Li Vos, Labour Party, the Netherlands
Dr. Sahra Wagenknecht, Die Linke, Germany
David Wagner, The Left, Luxembourg
Thomas Waitz, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (Austria)
Ilona Szatmári Waldau, Left Party, Sweden
Nicolas Walder, Green, Switzerland
Senator Mark Wall, Labour Party, Ireland
Rt. Hon. Lord Jim Wallace of Tankerness, Former Deputy First Minister of Scotland, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Lord William Wallace of Saltaire, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Mark Ward, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Senator Fintan Warfield, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Thierry Warmoes, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Rt Hon Lord Norman Warner, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Rt Hon Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Former Chairman of the Conservative Party and Former Foreign Office Minister, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
Flavia Wasserfallen, Social Democratic Party, Switzerland
Claudia Webbe, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Cédric Wermuth, Social Democratic Party of Switzerland, Switzerland
Catherine West, Shadow Minister for Europe and Americas, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Åsa Westlund, Chair of the Committee on European Affairs, Social Democratic Party, Swede
Baroness Janet Whitaker, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Philippa Whitford, SNP, United Kingdom
Mick Whitley, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Nadia Whittome, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Céline Widmer, Social Democratic Party of Switzerland, Switzerland
Nicholas Wilkinson, Socialist Left Party, Norway
Hywel Williams, Former Westminster Leader, Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales, United Kingdom
Rt Revd Rt Hon Lord Rowan Williams of Oystermouth, Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Crossbench, United Kingdom
Diarmuid Wilson, Fianna Fáil, Ireland
Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrats, United Kingdom
Beth Winter, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Lord Stewart Wood of Anfield, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Hubert Wulfranc, Democratic and Republican Left group, France
Violet-Anne Wynne, Sinn Féin, Ireland
Salima Yenbou, Greens/EFA, European Parliament (France)
Senator Ayse Yigit, PVDA-PTB, Belgium
Stéphanie Yon-Courtin, Renew Europe, European Parliament (France)
Baroness Barbara Young of Old Scone, Labour Party, United Kingdom
Johannes Yrttiaho, Left Alliance, Finland
Senator Richard Yung, La République en Marche, France
Cristina López Zamora, Socialist Party, Spain
Adrian Zandberg, Lewica, Poland
Diego Zardini, PD, Italy
Marcelina Zawisza, Lewica, Poland
Miroslav Žiak, Freedom and Solidarity, Slovakia
Gerhard Zickenheiner, Green Party, Germany
Susanne Zimmer, Independent, Denmark
Sabine Zimmermann, Chairperson of the Committee on Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, Die Linke, Germany
Vis mere
Skriv kommentar